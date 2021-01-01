YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Tamil Nadu assembly elections 2021: DMK Chief writes to CM seeking special assembly session

    By
    |

    Chennai, Jan 01: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin wrote to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday, requesting to hold a special Assembly session to pass a resolution against the Centre's new farm laws.

    mk stalin

    It can be seen that Palaniwami's party All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is in alliance with the BJP for Tamil Nadu assembly elections 2021. However, the chief minister has hinted at a breakaway from the alliance. The AIADMK said "the party would not share power after 2021 Assembly elections."

    Tamil Nadu assembly elections 2021: BJP to take Rajinikanth's support

    Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu BJP chief L Murugan said that the AIADMK-BJP alliance is still intact and the ties of the two parties are strong.

      2020 has gone, Covid has not: Delhi CM warns against laxity | Oneindia News

      The AIADMK-BJP alliance will go against the DMK-Congress alliance in the upcoming Assembly elections so it will be interesting to see if the CM agrees to hold the Assembly session to bring a resolution against it's ally on the request of the opposition DMK.

      More TAMIL NADU ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2021 News

      Read more about:

      Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 mk stalin aiadmk

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X