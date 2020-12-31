Tamil Nadu assembly elections 2021: BJP to take Rajinikanth's support

Rajini out of the fray: Is this a victory for AIADMK?

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Chennai, Dec 31: BJP national general secretary CT Ravi has said that the party may seek superstar Rajinikanth's support for the 2021 assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. This development comes a day after the star said he has abandoned his plan to make a political foray.

As per a report, Ravi asserted that BJP's alliance with the AIADMK was strong however, the NDA was led by his party and "Prime Minister Narendra Modi" in the state as well, apparently indicating that it was not steered by the ruling party, the senior partner.

In Tamil Nadu, AIADMK was the largest partner in the NDA and naturally, the Chief Minister will be from that party, Ravi, BJP's state incharge, told reporters, answering a volley of questions on ties between the two parties.

A formal decision would be made on the Chief Ministerial candidate of the NDA once the Election Commission issues the notification for the assembly elections, expected in April- May.

The AIADMK has already announced incumbent K Palaniswami as its chief ministerial candidate in the election.

Earlier, former Indian team leg spinner and cricket commentator, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan and several elected representatives at the level of local bodies joined the BJP. On Rajinikanth''s announcement that he would not launch a political party, Ravi praised the actor, saying he had always protected the national and Tamil Nadu's interests. "He is a great leader," PTI quoted him saying.