Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021: 26.29 percent voting recorded till 11 am

Chennai, Apr 06: Tamil Nadu recorded 26.29 per cent voting till 11 am on Tuesday, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo Said. Namakkal district recorded the highest of 28.33 per cent and Tirunelveli the lowest at 20.98, the CEO told reporters here.

Chennai's polling percentage till 11 am stood at 23.67 per cent, he said, adding there have been "no untoward incidents so far" from across the state.

Asked about complaints of votes being cast to a particular political party irrespective of whichever button was pressed on the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) at a booth near the city, Sahoo said no such report has been received from the RO.

Polling is underway in Tamil Nadu to 234 Assembly seats.

Meanwhile, Kerala recorded 16.07 per cent voting in the first two hours across 140 constituencies during the assembly election on Tuesday. Serpentine queues were seen at several booths across the state as polling began at 7 am.

While a voter standing in the queue in Aranmula collapsed and died, there have been reports of malfunctioning of EVMs in some places.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is contesting from Dharmadam in Kannur, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala (Haripad), Senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy (Puthupally), BJP state president K Surendran, trying his luck from Konni and Manjewswaram and 'Metroman' E Sreedharan, (Palakkad) were among those who have already cast their votes.