YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Tamil Nadu Arrear exams for colleges cancelled

    By
    |

    Chennai, Aug 26: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced that examinations for college students, except those in their final semesters, stands cancelled.

    Tamil Nadu Arrear exam cancelled

    The latest announcement will be applicable to students who have to write arrear exams. However, students who have arrears from the final semesters will still have to write exams.

    "Accepting requests from the students and keeping in mind their welfare, and based on the recommendations made by the expert committee set up by the government of Tamil Nadu, examinations for students who have registered to write their semester exams, except the final semester exams, will be cancelled as per the guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC) and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and marks will be provided to them," the statement said.

    The Chief Minister added that a detailed government order will be issued in this regard soon.

    More UGC News

    Read more about:

    ugc tamil nadu

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 26, 2020, 17:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 26, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X