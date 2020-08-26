Tamil Nadu Arrear exams for colleges cancelled

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Chennai, Aug 26: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced that examinations for college students, except those in their final semesters, stands cancelled.

The latest announcement will be applicable to students who have to write arrear exams. However, students who have arrears from the final semesters will still have to write exams.

"Accepting requests from the students and keeping in mind their welfare, and based on the recommendations made by the expert committee set up by the government of Tamil Nadu, examinations for students who have registered to write their semester exams, except the final semester exams, will be cancelled as per the guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC) and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and marks will be provided to them," the statement said.

The Chief Minister added that a detailed government order will be issued in this regard soon.