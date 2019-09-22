Tamil Nadu Ansarullah, a conspiracy to wage war against India and declare Islamic rule

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Chennai, Sep 22: The National Investigation Agency conducted raids at a location in Chennai.

The raids were conducted in connection with the Tamil Nadu Ansarulla Case. The NIA searched the residence of one M Diwan Mujipeer, a resident of Pallivasal North Street, Vellanguli, Tirunelveli district, Tamil Nadu based on the warrant issued by the court.

The case was registered after it had been found that several persons had conspired and prepared to wage a war against India by forming the terrorist gang Ansarulla. The accused persons and their associates had also collected funds as part of preparations to carry out terrorist attacks in India, with the intention of establishing Islamic rule in India.

​During investigation it was revealed that Diwan Mujipeer was also associated with the activities of Ansarulla. During search at his house, 3 mobiles, 4 SIM cards and 1 memory card besides a no of incriminating documents have been seized by NIA. The seized materials would be submitted to the Special Court and subjected to forensic examination.

The action comes two weeks after raids were conducted at five locations in Coimbatore city, Tamil Nadu in connection with an Islamic State-related case.

A case was registered by NIA against six accused persons from Coimbatore City, based on the information that these individuals and their associates were propagating the ideology of the proscribed terrorist organisation ISIS/ Daish on social media with the intention of recruiting vulnerable youth into this outfit and carrying out terrorist attacks in South India especially in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

It was also learnt that some of the accused persons and their associates were in touch with the Sri Lankan ISIS/ Daish leader Zahran Hashim and his accomplices, over social media, with the intention of furthering the objectives of the ISIS/ Daish in India.

The Agency had earlier conducted searches at the houses of six accused persons in this case, on June 12 and based on the incriminating facts revealed, two accused persons, Mohammed Azarudheen and Shiek Hidayathulla were arrested.

Now, during searches today at the houses of five associates of the accused persons, digital devices including 1 laptop, 5 mobile phones, 4 SIM cards, 1 memory card, and 8 CDs/ DVDs a large number of incriminating documents have been seized.