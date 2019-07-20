Tamil Nadu Ansarulla: NIA secures custody of 16 accused

  • search
    Chennai, July 20: The National Investigation Agency has secured the custody of 16 persons in connection with the Tamil Nadu Ansaraulla case.

    16 persons were arrested by the NIA on the charge that they were running a group called the Ansarulla, which was closely associated with the Islamic State.

    These persons were owing allegiance to proscribed terrorist organisations ISIS/ Daish, Al Qaida and SIMI, while being within and beyond India.

    They had conspired and conducted preparations to wage war against the Government of India by forming a terrorist gang Ansarulla.

    Ansarulla, a terror group that sought to establish Islamic rule in Tamil Nadu from Saudi

    Accused persons and their associates had also collected funds and made preparations to carry out terrorist attacks in India, with the intention of establishing Islamic rule in India.

    Accused persons have been actively recruiting individuals to strike terror in India and have also been routinely posting videos and other jihadi propaganda material exhorting their supporters to conduct terrorist attacks using various methods including the use of explosives, poison, knives and vehicles, as means of attack.

    Saturday, July 20, 2019, 6:20 [IST]
