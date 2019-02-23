  • search
    Tamil Nadu: AIADMK MP S Rajendran dies in car accident

    Viluppuram, Feb 23: All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader and Member of Parliament S Rajendran died in a car accident near Tindivanam, in Viluppuram district on Saturday.

    AIADMK MP S Rajendran. File photo
    The accident took place at around 5 am Saturday morning in Villupuram district's Tindivanam. Tamil Nadu Police investigation is underway.

    Rajendran was elected to the Lok Sabha from Viluppuram constituency as an AIADMK candidate in 2014 election. 1 Sep. 2014 onwards Rajendran was Member, Standing Committee on Chemicals & Fertilizers and Member of Consultative Committee, Ministry of Civil Aviation. He was Chairman, Viluppuram District Panchayat from 2001 - 2006.

    He suriveved by wife Smt. Shanta Rajendran and three children.

