Tamil Nadu: AIADMK MP S Rajendran dies in car accident

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Viluppuram, Feb 23: All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader and Member of Parliament S Rajendran died in a car accident near Tindivanam, in Viluppuram district on Saturday.

The accident took place at around 5 am Saturday morning in Villupuram district's Tindivanam. Tamil Nadu Police investigation is underway.

Rajendran was elected to the Lok Sabha from Viluppuram constituency as an AIADMK candidate in 2014 election. 1 Sep. 2014 onwards Rajendran was Member, Standing Committee on Chemicals & Fertilizers and Member of Consultative Committee, Ministry of Civil Aviation. He was Chairman, Viluppuram District Panchayat from 2001 - 2006.

He suriveved by wife Smt. Shanta Rajendran and three children.