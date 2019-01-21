  • search
    Tamil Nadu: 2 killed, 30 injured during 'Jallikattu' in Pudukottai

    New Delhi, Jan 21: Two persons were killed and over 30 men were injured at the bull-taming festival Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu's Pudukottai district on Sunday. The event was coordinated by Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar.

    Participants try to tame a bull during Jallikattu event
    The bull-taming festival entered the world record for the maximum number of bulls released into the sporting arena. The event saw the participation of 424 tamers and 1,354 bulls - almost double than the previous record.

    "This tragedy happened beyond the collection point, where owners take the bulls back after they have completed in the barricaded arena," a senior police officer told NDTV. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami hailed 'Jallikattu' as a symbol of the valour and courage of the Tamil people.

    Chief Minister E Palanaswami, who flagged off the event at Viralimalai, said, "We've followed all safety norms as per the Supreme Court directions. For the first time, spectators too have been insured besides bull-tamers."

    Monday, January 21, 2019, 12:08 [IST]
