Tamil Nadu: 19 Vacancies in Department of Handlooms and Textiles

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Chennai, Jan 8: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has called application for recruitment to Senior Technical Assistant and Junior Technical Assistant in Department of Handlooms and Textiles. A total of 19 vacancies have been notified by the Commission. Candidates can apply from 07.01.2019 to 06.02.2019.

The number of vacancies is only approximate and is liable for modification including reduction with reference to vacancy position at any time before finalisation of selection.

It is mandatory for the applicants to register their basic particulars through One-Time online.

Registration system on payment of Rs.150/- (Rupees One Hundred and Fifty only) towards registration fee and then should apply online for this recruitment. [The One-Time Registration will be valid for 5 years from the date of registration. Thereafter, the registration should be renewed by paying the prescribed fee.

TNPSC will conduct written exam, for selection to the posts, on April 20 in two sessions.