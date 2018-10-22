Tamil Nadu: 18 MLAs instructed to stay at resort ahead of disqualification verdict

Chennai, Oct 22: Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar MLA TTV Dinakaran instructed all 18 MLAs to stay at Kutralam ahead of the disqualification verdict.

Everyone except for P. Vetriivel asked to stay in a resort till the judgement is out.

In June, the Madras high court had passed a split verdict in the case against disqualification of the 18 rebel AIADMK MLAs in Tamil Nadu. The Chief Justice Indira Banerjee upheld the disqualification order passed by Tamil Nadu assembly Speaker P Dhanapal, Justice M Sundar quashed the speaker's order.

Nineteen MLAs loyal to sidelined leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran met then governor Vidyasagar Rao on 22 August 2017 and withdrew support to the Palaniswami government. This prompted government whip S. Rajendran to call for them to be disqualified. Within a few weeks, S.T.K. Jakkaiyan, one of the 19 switched loyalties back to the chief minister's camp.

In September, the remaining 18 MLAs were disqualified by the speaker under the anti-defection law.