Tamil Nadu: 16 dead in blaze at firecracker factory in Virudhunagar; PM announces ex-grata of Rs 2 lakh

Chennai, Feb 12: As many as 16 people were reported dead and 33 injured after a massive fire broke out at a firecracker factory in Virudhunagar in Tamil Nadu on Friday.

The injured have been admitted to the Sivakasi government hospital.

The incident took place while the staff of the Virudhunagar- based private firecracker factory was mixing some chemicals to produce fireworks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his grief over the incident and has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the kin of the deceased from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF). Rs 50,000 will be given to those injured in the incident, the PM said.

Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami, "I have instructed dist authorities and medical experts to give best treatment to injured, asked local administration to ensure that families of deceased and injured are informed and necessary arrangements made. Also asked district authorities to inspect such industries on regular basis."

The CM announces ex-gratia of Rs 3 Lakhs each to kin of deceased and Rs 1 Lakh for critically injured.

The factory is located in Achangulam area near Sathur.

Ten firefighting units from various locations have been rushed to the spot to douse the fire, as per sources, they were having a difficult time due to chemicals at the site.

"Fire at a firecracker factory in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu is saddening. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those injured recover soon. Authorities are working on the ground to assist those affected," PM Modi said in a tweet.

"An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each has been approved from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to a fire in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu. Rs. 50,000 would be given to those seriously injured," he said.

An investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the incident.