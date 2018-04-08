Tamil actors silent protest over Cauvery issue, Rajinikanth asks CSK to wear black badges

Several popular Tamil actors were seen protesting over Cauvery water management issue, which has been a bone of contention between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Among the actors who staged protest on the issue on Sunday were superstar Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Joseph Vijay (popularly known as Vijay) and noted veteran actor M Nassar.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth while addressing reporters outside his residence said ,''Tamil Nadu is demanding in one voice - set up the Cauvery Management Board. I urge the Prime Minister to take necessary steps.''

He also said, "Our Chennai Super Kings (CSK) players can at least wear black badges to indicate the Cauvery issue. It's embarrassing to host IPL during this struggle.''

Protests have continued unabated in Tamil Nadu over Centre's alleged failure to set up a Cauvery Management Board. On Thursday last, a bandh was called across Tamil Nadu over the issue. Both road and rail traffic were hit, primarily in Chennai, during the bandh.

On February 16, a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra had directed to form the CMB within six weeks in a verdict that marginally increased Karnataka's share of Cauvery water, thus reducing the allocation for Tamil Nadu and settling the protracted water dispute between the two southern states.

As per the apex court's order, the share of Cauvery water for Karnataka was raised by 14.75 tmcft. The court had reduced Tamil Nadu's share while compensating the state by allowing extraction of 10 tmcft groundwater from the river basin, saying the issue of drinking water had to be placed on a "higher pedestal".

By virtue of the SC verdict, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Union Territory of Puducherry would be annually entitled to 404.25 tmcft, 284.75 tmcft, 30 tmcft and 7 tmcft of Cauvery water, respectively out of a total of 740 tmcft.

