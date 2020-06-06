Talks with China would be positive, but reverting to political hierarchy inevitable

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 06: India is optimistic about the talks with China today amidst the standoff along the Line of Actual Control. However there is also realisation that this may not be the final round of talks to defuse tensions along the border.

There is positivity, a source tells OneIndia, but he also added that both countries would also have to rely on their political hierarchy before a final solution is found. We are very hopeful that these talks today would be positive and would ease tensions to a greater extent. However, those involved in the talks would have to revert to the political hierarchy before a final solution is found, the source cited above also said.

Indo-China talks: Both sides would bear in mind sensitivities,aspirations and concerns

Both sides have agreed to resolve differences through peaceful dialogue respecting each others' sensitivities, concerns and aspirations. Both sides would set up a framework for their militaries to work out a way to de-escalate tensions along the Line of Actual Control.

During a video conference, senior diplomats of both sides re-affirmed the consensus that was reached by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and Chinese President, Xi Jinping during the two informal summits in April 2018 and October 2019. Both Modi and Jinping had agreed that differences should not turn into disputes.

During the meeting, Lt. General Harrinder Singh, who is leading the Indian delegation would insist on the restoration of status-quo. He would also demand the demolition of the bunker and the moat the Chinese PLA built to block the access to the Indian Army personnel.

The press release that was released following the meeting of Naveen Srivastava, Joint Secretary (East Asia) in the Ministry of External Affairs and his counterpart, Wu Jianghao, Director General (Asian Affairs) in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Chinese Government said, " the state of bilateral relations including the current developments were discussed. The consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries that a peaceful, stable and balanced relation between India and China would be a positive factor stability in the current global situation."

Handshake, breakfast, formal meet: What to expect from the Indo-China talks today

It was also agreed that both should handle their differences through peaceful discussion, in accordance with the guidance provided by the Prime Minister and the Chinese President, bearing in mind the importance of respecting each other's sensitivities, concerns and aspirations.