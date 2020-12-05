Talks on cold chain for COVID-19 vaccine begin between India and Luxembourg firm

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 05: India has begun talks with the Luxembourg firm on cold chain for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Two top officials of the Luxembourg headquartered B Medical Systems will over the weekend hold talks with senior government officials, scientists and diplomats on setting up of a cold chain for COVID-19 vaccine.

The firm will set up a plant in India with its Indian partners and would look to supply specialised refrigerated vaccine transportation boxes and freezers. This is a big challenge as the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine shots, which was the first vaccine to be cleared for use by any government, needs to be stored at minus 70 degrees Celsius or below.

On the other hand the Moderna vaccine has been stored at minus 20 degree Celsius for shipping and longer term storage of up to six months. However it can be kept at regular refrigeration temperature up to 10. Days.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that the world is keeping a close watch on the safest and cheapest vaccine against COVID-19 and is looking towards India.

At an all party meeting to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the country, the PM said, "our scientists are very confident of succeeding in their endeavour of making Covid vaccine. The world is keeping a watch on the cheapest and safe vaccine. That is why the world is watching India."

He also said that the Centre was in talks with the state governments over the price of the vaccine and the decision regarding the same will be taken keeping in mind public health.

Teams of Central and State governments are working together for vaccine distribution. India has the expertise & capacity in vaccine distribution & fare better compared to other nations. We've a very big & experienced network in the field of vaccination. We will fully exploit it," PM modi also said.

The PM said that as soon as the scientists give the green signal, vaccination will start in India. The healthcare, frontline workers and elderly people suffering form serious diseases will be given the first priority, he also said.