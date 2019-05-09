Talk about Rajiv Gandhi, but explain Rafale first: Rahul Gandhi

Sirsa (Haryana), May 09: Amid raging debate over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent remarks on Rajiv Gandhi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday asked the BJP to first explain their deeds in connection with the Rafale deal and about unfulfilled promise of jobs to the youth, before talking about his father.

Modi terming former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi as Bhrastachari number 1 (corrupted number 1) sent the political temprature soaring. Prime Minister Modi's comment drew sharp criticism from the Congress and Opposition leaders but he didn't stop and dared the Congress to fight remaining phases of the on-going Lok Sabha elections in the name of Rajiv Gandhi.

"Agar aapko Rajiv Gandhi ji aur meri baat karni hai aap zaroor kijiye, dil khol ke kijiye. Magar janta ko samjha dijiye ki aapne Rafale maamle mein kya kiya kya nahi kiya...jo vaada kiya tha 2 cr yuvaon ko rozgar ka wo poora nahi kiya (If you want to talk about Rajiv Gandhi ji and me, then please go ahead. But explain to people what you did in Rafale matter, the promise you made to the youth 2 crore jobs)," Rahul said at a rally in Haryana's Sirsa.

Further speaking on Congress NYAY scheme promise, Rahul said Narendra Modi made false promises to the people, lied about Rs 15 lakh. But we promise you will get Rs 3,60,000 in your bank account, he said.

"The money for NYAY will not come from the pockets of the middle class people, I want to make it clear that there will be no tax increase in order to put money in the accounts. The money will come from the pockets of the people who have looted India.

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the BJP respects Rajiv Gandhi and termed his assassination as " unfortunate event."

"Rajiv Gandhi was the PM of this country. We all know that in an unfortunate event he became a martyr. We respect him but that does not mean we cannot talk about corruption that happened during his tenure," she said.

