‘Talk about India, not Pakistan’: Priyanka Gandhi slams BJP

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 15: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Monday stepped up her attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party and said that instead of talking about India, jobs and agrarian distress, the saffron party was focussing on nationalism and Pakistan.

"BJP must talk about India, what they have done for the youth, farmers and other sections of society. They must tell what their agenda for women and women security is," said Priyanka while addressing a campaign in Agra.

"I have seen the reality in the eyes of youth who complain about jobs, seen it in the eyes of potato growers who come to Raebareli and Lucknow to talk about their loans and the high costs that they have to bear," she added.

Priyanka said the Congress is trying to reach out to the people through its Nyay scheme of minimum income guarantee while the BJP is trying to silence the voices of the masses.

"Anybody raising questions are branded anti-national. If they are patriots why didn't BJP leaders meet farmers when thousands of them protested on the streets. Why don't they meet families of those who are lynched," she further said.

Priyanka Gandhi's gaffe

During her speech, Gandhi fumbled but quickly made a save. Talking about the Congress manifesto Gandhi said, "Aisi yojnaein ghoshna patra mein hai jisse aapko swasth sarkari aspatalon mein muft milega" (There are schemes in the manifesto through which you will get free health in government hospitals).

She was just about to continue with her speech when she realised her gaffe and laughed about it. Gandhi acknowledged the mistake and said, "Swasth nahin... matlab swasth ki jaanch aur swasth ka ilaaj muft milega" (Not swasth...I mean diagnosis and treatment will be free).

Priyanka Gandhi then continued and said, "Swasth bhi mil jaye toh achcha hain" (It will be great if health can be given for free)

Fatehpur Sikri will vote in the next round of the national election on Thursday. The results will be announced on May 23.