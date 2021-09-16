YouTube
    Taliban’s Mullah Baradar among 100 most influential people in Time Magazine’s list

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 16: Time Magazine has named Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar among the 100 most influential people of 2021. Baradar was recently named as the Deputy Prime Minister in the new caretaker government in Afghanistan.

    Baradar had led the negotiations with the United States during the peace deal. Baradar represents a more moderate faction within the Taliban. In February 2020, Baradar was the main face of the Taliban when the peace deal was signed.

    What Mullah Baradar’s passport says about Taliban ties with PakistanWhat Mullah Baradar’s passport says about Taliban ties with Pakistan

    Time Magazine said that Baradar was said to be making all the major decisions. This included offering amnesty to members of the former regime, the lack of bloodshed when the Taliban entered Kabul. He was also responsible for the Taliban's contacts and visits to other countries, especially China.

    Baradar had been arrested by the Pakistan's security forces. He was however released in 2018 when the peace negotiations with the United States intensified.

    Story first published: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 10:59 [IST]
    X