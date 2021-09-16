Taliban fighters who were once inmates of pul-e-charkhi jail in Kabul, now are the prison guards

What would India’s role in Afghanistan be with the Chinese backing Taliban

Taliban’s Mullah Baradar among 100 most influential people in Time Magazine’s list

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 16: Time Magazine has named Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar among the 100 most influential people of 2021. Baradar was recently named as the Deputy Prime Minister in the new caretaker government in Afghanistan.

Baradar had led the negotiations with the United States during the peace deal. Baradar represents a more moderate faction within the Taliban. In February 2020, Baradar was the main face of the Taliban when the peace deal was signed.

What Mullah Baradar’s passport says about Taliban ties with Pakistan

Time Magazine said that Baradar was said to be making all the major decisions. This included offering amnesty to members of the former regime, the lack of bloodshed when the Taliban entered Kabul. He was also responsible for the Taliban's contacts and visits to other countries, especially China.

Baradar had been arrested by the Pakistan's security forces. He was however released in 2018 when the peace negotiations with the United States intensified.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 10:59 [IST]