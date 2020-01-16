Talented dog ‘Bagha’ sings Ranu Mondal’s song, video viewed 2M times

  • search
    Kolkata, Jan 16: What if your pet can sing along with you? Yes, a video of a dog singing along with a man has own the hearts of netizens.

    The video shows a dog joining his human's music practice. It shows the two joining voices to sing Bollywood playback singer Himesh Reshammiya's film song from Happy Hardy and Heer, sung by Internet sensation Ranu Mondal 'Teri Meri Kahani'.

    Last year Ranu Mondal became internet sensation by singing legendary singer Lata Mageshkar's song "Meri Aawaz Hi Pehechan hai." And now this dog's cute and funny video winning the hearts of netizens as it sang Ranu's song.

    Three days age a man named Subir Khan posted the video on Facebook. It shows a man resident of Barrackpore, West Bengal practicing the song 'Teri Meri Kahani' while playing his harmonium. His furry-friend, named 'Bagha', standing on the two steps next to him, howled along.

    The dog-and-his-master duo's rendition of the hit song has impressed millions of netizens. Soon the video became viral on the internet, and people couldn't stop themselves from praising the talented dog.

    Khan shared the 30-second clip on Facebook, he wrote, "Today morning Bagha and I practiced music."

    The video has been viewed more than 2 million times so far. It has collected a whopping 59,000 'shares' and 26,000 reactions since it was posted on Facebook, and also been shared to other social media platforms like Twitter, it was also shared on various meme and animal pages.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 16, 2020, 11:02 [IST]
