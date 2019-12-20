  • search
    Taking to the streets not the solution, says Mayawati on CAB protests

    Lucknow, Dec 20: Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati said on Friday that her party "does not believe in vandalism" and requested its members to express their opposition to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act "through posts and mail and by handing over memorandum" instead of coming out on the streets.

    "Unlike other parties, we do not believe in vandalism. We hold protests but do not indulge in violence," she said.

    "I request my partymen that in view of the emergency-like oppression do not to come on the streets. Instead, they should express their opposition to the said act through posts and mail and by handing over memorandum to DMs, CMs and governors," she said.

    CAA protest: Bhim Army's Chandrashekhar Azad slips from detention at Delhi's Jama Masjid

    A BSP delegation met President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday over the Citizenship Amendment Act and the violence that ensued over the issue. The delegation, led by the party's national General Secretary Satish Chandra Mishra, met the president and sought a judicial inquiry into Sunday violence at Jamia Millia Islamia and withdrawal of the contentious citizenship law.

    They alleged that the Act was against Articles 14 and 21 the Constitution of India.

    Friday, December 20, 2019, 16:07 [IST]
