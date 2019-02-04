'Taking investigating team into custody is murder of democracy,' says Javadekar

New Delhi, Feb 4: The detention of investigating team by the West Bengal Police in Kolkata was 'murder of democracy' and unprecedented , said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar in a press conference held in Delhi on Monday.

Javadekar said, " Whatever is happening in Kolkata, West Bengal is one of a kind. Never before was an investigating team taken into custody by police. It's murder of democracy. We want to ask Mamata Banerjee why is she staging dharna, who does she want to shield? Police Commissioner or herself?."

Opposition parties have supported Mamata Banerjee. Who are these people? They are out on bail. Such people are standing together. This is not Mahagathbandhan, they are divided by vision and united by corruption. The corrupt are standing together.

West Bengal Chief Minister continued dharna over CBI issue after a short break early morning. She began the 'Save the Constitution' dharna last night.

In an unprecedented development, a number of CBI officers, who had gone to question Kolkata Police chief Rajeev Kumar in connection with chit fund scam cases, were bundled into police jeeps, whisked to a police station and detained. Amid escalating tension between West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and the Centre, Loudon Street in central Kolkata witnessed a virtual showdown between the state police and the CBI.