Taking down the biggies and how ‘Operation All Out’ is shaping up in Kashmir

The decision to resume 'Operation All Out,' in the Kashmir Valley is aimed at neutralising the top commanders of terrorist outfit. If one looks at the list prepared by the Indian Army, it features only the top terrorists who have been categorised as either A+ or A++.

Even in the first version of the operation, the Army had listed only the top terrorists. The first operation was a major success as most on the list which comprised a majority from the Burhan Wani gang were eliminated.

The Army says that there are at least 279 terrorists in the Valley and they are being commanded by the 21 mentioned in the hit-list. It is important that we go after the leaders first, as killing them deals a big blow to the terrorist group.

Without a leader, terror groups find it hard to function. Moreover, it takes time to find a new commander and this helps the Armed forces in going after the smaller members of the terrorist group. Once a new commander is appointed, it takes him sometime to get used to his new job and also earn the respect and trust of the other terrorists. The Indian Army would use this time to go after the rest and weaken the group further, an official explained.

The official says that the new list has the names of Altaf Kachroo and Riyaz Naikoo who have been heading the Hizbul Mujahideen. Both have respective groups in the South of Kashmir. While Kachroo has been on the run from 2006, in the case of Naikoo, he has been heading one of the tanzeems of the outfit since 2010.

In the run up to 'Operation All Out,' the security forces would focus just on the top terrorists. All efforts and intelligence would be focused on them and the Army would want to either take them out or capture them on a priority basis.

In the list of 21, the Army had listed 11 from the Hizbul Mujahideen, seven from the Lashkar-e-Tayiba, two from the Jaish-e-Mohammad and one from Anzar Ghazwat ul-Hind. On Sunday, the Army managed to kill, Shakoor Ahmed Dar, who was part of the 21.

Categorising terrorists:

There are three categories of terrorists. The top ones are listed under the A++ Category, while the next is A+. The third category is C. The classification is done on the basis of their rank in the group, the number of crimes committed and also the threat perception.

A Categoy A++ carries a reward of more than Rs 12 lakh. Category A+ terrorists carry a reward of 8 lakh. In the case of a C Category terrorist the reward is between Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day