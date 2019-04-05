'Taking action against terrorists wasn’t liked by some people', says PM Modi in Amroha

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 05: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hit out at the Congress and the BSP-SP grand-alliance in Uttar Pradesh at an election rally in Amroha.

Modi said the "soft approach" adopted by these parties towards terror emboldened the perpetrators in the past.

Speaking at Amroha in Uttar Pradesh, Narendra Modi turned the nationalism pitch up another notch. Modi said the fact that a fitting response has been given to terrorists in Pakistan has scared many people in India who want to be heroes in Pakistan.

"You all have placed a chowkidar in Delhi. You know that if someone harms anyone in India, the chowkidar will go to hell and punish him," he said.

"The soft approach adopted by these parties have not only helped the terrorists but also compromised your security...Due to vote bank politics, Bua and Babua (a reference often used by him to target Samajwadi President Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati) used to set free the perpetrators of terror attacks," PM Modi said at his public rally in western Uttar Pradesh.

PM Modi said peace has been restored in the last five years. "Terrorists now know that if they did something, Modi will teach them a lesson even if they hide in paataal (deep hole)," the prime minister said.

Modi also accused the Congress of insulting BR Ambekar. He said that the grand old party fielded candidate against him during elections because he opposed 'one' family rule in the country.

Bringing up Zayed Medal, Modi said that the UAE civilian award is for India and not for him. "Yesterday, the United Arab Emirates honoured your prime servant with the greatest honour, Zayed Medal. This honour is not mine, this for you and for crores of Indians working in the Gulf countries, " said PM Modi to the crowd of Amroha after recieving the highest civilian award of the UAE.