    Take stern action on gutkha ban: Jharkhand HC

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 17: After the Jharkhand government filed an affidavit stating there is a complete ban on sale of gutkha, Jharkhand High Court judge ordered some gutkha as samples and showed it to the Special Secretary of Food and Civil Supplies through video conferencing.

    What kind of ban is it: Jharkhand HC orders gutkha as govt says banned
    Representational Image

    "What kind of ban is this," asked the judge.

    The Division Court of Chief Justice Dr. Ravi Ranjan and Justice SN Prasad was hearing a PIL filed by Fariyad Foundation requesting a ban on the open sale of Gutkha in Jharkhand.

    "Disappointed with the affidavit filed by the State Government that 'Gutkha' has already been banned in the State, the Court ordered to get some samples of gutkha and showed it to the Special Secretary who was present through video conferencing," said a senior advocate of Jharkhand High Court requesting anonymity.

    The Special Secretary assured the court of immediate action.

    Later, the Special Secretary assured the court that immediate action will be taken after investigating the matter, he added.

      The court has asked the Special Secretary to file a detailed report through an affidavit after investigating the matter thoroughly.

