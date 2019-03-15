‘Take note of political interference in influencing statistical data’

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Mar 15: P C Mohanan, who resigned from the National Statistical Commission recently said political parties should take note of the concerns raised by 108 economists and social scientists about alleged political interference in influencing statistical data in India.

As many as 108 economists and social scientists from across the world have appealed to all professional economists, statisticians and independent researchers to come together to raise their voice against the tendency "to suppress uncomfortable data".

"The message is very timely and relevant in the backdrop of the recent issues and the concerns expressed by these eminent people ... It is important that political parties take notice of this," Mohanan told PTI.

In January, Mohanan had resigned as acting chairman of the Commission along with another member amid reservations over the Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation regarding jobs data.