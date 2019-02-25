Take a look at National War Memorial

  • search
    New Delhi, Feb 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate National War Memorial on Monday. There are currently 120 war memorials across the country maintained by the armed forces, but no National War Memorial. The first targeted date for construction of the project was 15 August 2018. The inauguration was postponed to February 25.

    The Central government had approved a budget of Rs 176 crore for the project. Later, a national war museum too will come up at the Princes Park, adjacent to the India Gate, at a cost of nearly Rs 350 crore.

    In 2014, Prime Minister had spelt out his vision for the National War Memorial as a state-of-the-art world class monument.

    Also Read | National War Memorial to be inaugurated today, what you must know

    A view of the National War Memorial

    A view of the National War Memorial

    A view of the National War Memorial, in New Delhi. National War Memorial represents the culmination of the collective aspiration of a grateful nation to pay a fitting tribute to the martyrs.
    (PTI Photo

    Statues of the Paramvir Chakra awardees

    Statues of the Paramvir Chakra awardees

    Statues of the Paramvir Chakra awardees displayed at Param Yodha Sthal near the National War Memorial. The layout of the National War Memorial comprises four concentric circles, namely, the ‘Amar Chakra' or Circle of Immortality, the ‘Veerta Chakra' or Circle of Bravery, the ‘Tyag Chakra' or Circle of Sacrifice, and the ‘Rakshak Chakra' or Circle of Protection. PTI Photo

    Names of the martyred soldiers

    Names of the martyred soldiers

    A wall with the names of the martyred soldiers displayed at the National War Memorial. The National War Memorial also commemorates the soldiers who participated and made the supreme sacrifice in Peace Keeping Missions, and Counter Insurgency Operations. (PTI Photo

    War Memorial complex

    War Memorial complex

    The National War Memorial complex includes a central obelisk, an eternal flame, and six bronze murals depicting famous battles fought by Indian Army, Air Force and Navy. PTI Photo

    A statue of Lance Naik Albert Ekka

    A statue of Lance Naik Albert Ekka

    A statue of Lance Naik Albert Ekka, Param Vir Chakra (Posthumous), displayed at Param Yodha Sthal near the National War Memorial, in New Delhi, Sunday, Feb 24, 2019. The memorial will be inaugurated by PM Modi tomorrow. Busts of the 21 awardees of Param Veer Chakra have been installed at Param Yoddha Sthal which includes three living awardees Sub Maj (Hony Capt) Bana Singh (Retd), Sub Major Yogendra Singh Yadav and Sub Sanjay Kumar. PTI Photo

