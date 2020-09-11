Take irreversible action against terror groups, India-US tell Pakistan

New Delhi, Sep 11: India and the United States have called on Pakistan to take immediate, irreversible and sustained action to ensure that its territory is not used for terror attacks.

Further Pakistan has also been told to speedily bring to justice the perpetrators of the Mumbai 2008 and Pathankot 2016 attacks.

Further the two countries also sought for concerted action against terror groups such as the Lashkar-e-Tayiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, Al-Qaeda and Hizbul Mujahideen. The issue was raised in the 17 meeting of the US-India Joint Working Group on Counter-terrorism and the third session of the Designations Dialogue that was held virtual on September 10 and 11, a joint statement said.

The use of terrorist proxies were denounced by both sides and India and the US condemned cross border terrorism in all forms. "The two sides underlined the urgent need for Pakistan to take immediate, sustained, and irreversible action to ensure that no territory under its control is used for terrorist attacks, and to expeditiously bring to justice the perpetrators of such attacks, including 26/11 Mumbai and Pathankot," said the statement.