    Take immediate steps to ensure security for doctors, WB governor advises CM

    Kolkata, June 15: West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi on Saturday wrote to chief minister Mamata Banerjee advising her to take immediate steps to provide security to medicos and find out a solution to the impasse arising out of junior doctors' agitation across the state.

    Banerjee later said that she had spoken to the governor and apprised him about the steps taken by the state government to resolve the impasse in hospitals.

    Tripathi advised her to take the doctors into confidence about the arrangements of their security as well as the progress of investigation into the incidents of assault on them.

    We accept all demands, resume work: Mamata Banerjee tells Doctors

    It will help create a suitable atmosphere and "enable the doctors to resume their duties", the governor's letter read.

    Tripathi had on Friday said that he tried to contact the chief minister to discuss the issue of junior doctors' agitation but received no response from her.

