Take floor test, BJP tells Gehlot

India

Jaipur, July 14: The BJP has demanded that Rajasthan Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot should take a floor test.

Gehlot must immediately take a floor test, prove his majority, save Rajasthan the drama and get on with business of governance, BJP's IT Cell chief, Amit Malviya said in a tweet. His tweet came soon after, Gehlot claimed that he enjoyed a majority.

Congress leaders who till last week were pontificating on how to result the India-China issue are not able to resolve a simple dispute that has been festering for long between two warring individuals in their own party. Sonia Gandhi's leadership has never looked weaker, Malviya further said.

The Sachin Pilot camp on the other hand has questioned Gehlot's claim of having a majority and said that it was to be proven on the floor of the assembly and not on the lawn of the CMO.