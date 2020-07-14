  • search
    Take floor test, BJP tells Gehlot

    By
    |

    Jaipur, July 14: The BJP has demanded that Rajasthan Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot should take a floor test.

    Gehlot must immediately take a floor test, prove his majority, save Rajasthan the drama and get on with business of governance, BJP's IT Cell chief, Amit Malviya said in a tweet. His tweet came soon after, Gehlot claimed that he enjoyed a majority.

    Rajasthan Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot

    Congress leaders who till last week were pontificating on how to result the India-China issue are not able to resolve a simple dispute that has been festering for long between two warring individuals in their own party. Sonia Gandhi's leadership has never looked weaker, Malviya further said.

    Rajasthan party pulls support from Congress, but MLAs back Gehlot

    The Sachin Pilot camp on the other hand has questioned Gehlot's claim of having a majority and said that it was to be proven on the floor of the assembly and not on the lawn of the CMO.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 14, 2020, 8:13 [IST]
