'Take a deep breath': Practice hasahasana with these jokes on yoga day

New Delhi, June 21: On the occasion of International Yoga Day on Thursday, as all were busy posting pictures and videos of tough, gravity-defying asanas on social media, couch potatoes (like us) decided to find some humour in the whole "drama".

If you are still wondering what is hasahasana, it is laughter yoga, try it every day, it will definitely bring sunshine on a rainy day too.

A tweet by Uttar Police police department is something that will crack you up. It has a strong message, though, for drivers. The police department made the best use of the occasion to tell everyone to "take a deep breath" on a jam-packed road, a normal site in every Indian city.

A bit of discipline in life as well as in traffic can take you a long way! #InternationalYogaDay2018 pic.twitter.com/H3DeEUPu1e — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) June 21, 2018

Those who hold expertise in political satire, once again targeted the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as everyone from the party, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, practiced yoga in public with hundreds of enthusiasts.

Wish you all a very happy and active Yoga Day.



Here are some pics to inspire you. 😊#InternationalYogaDay2018 pic.twitter.com/bMEBtUA166 — Cow Momma (@Cow__Momma) June 21, 2018

#InternationalYogaDay2018 This Aasan will remind you of JUMLAS! pic.twitter.com/U1a1kJeyzf — Desi PoliTicks 🇮🇳 (@DesiPoliticks) June 21, 2018

*Modiji doing yoga*



In animated mode: bhujangasan, tiryak aasan, ye kathin aasan vo bhayankar aasan



In real life : Namasakar aasan



😂😂 #InternationalYogaDay2018 pic.twitter.com/FoaCTkuteb — Tides that I tried to swim against (@AnyCommon_Man) June 21, 2018

Popular brands also came up with some cheeky tweets on yoga poses to create an environment of laughter.

Pune-headquartered Faasos Food Services Pvt. Ltd, a quick service restaurant chain and online food delivery platform, took inspiration from PM Modi's #FitnessChallenge video to come up with a "mouth-watering" message.

Wrap be so loaded, it can barely walk. As for yoga, that's for your mouth.#InternationalYogaDay2018 #InternationalDayofYoga pic.twitter.com/wOUoRGOXYk — FAASOS (@faasos) June 21, 2018

Non-profit organisations also made good use of the occasion to spread awareness on various problems plaguing the nation.

PM Modi, who is credited with popularising yoga across the world, led close to 50,000 people in Dehradun, Uttarakhand to mark the yoga day celebrations. Several of his cabinet colleagues attended similar yoga events across the country and showed their hold over various asanas.

During the Dehradun event, PM Modi said, "Yoga has emerged as the biggest unifying force in the world." "Instead of increasing suffering, yoga heals," he added.

