English

'Take a deep breath': Practice hasahasana with these jokes on yoga day

Written By: Oneindia Staff
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, June 21: On the occasion of International Yoga Day on Thursday, as all were busy posting pictures and videos of tough, gravity-defying asanas on social media, couch potatoes (like us) decided to find some humour in the whole "drama".

    If you are still wondering what is hasahasana, it is laughter yoga, try it every day, it will definitely bring sunshine on a rainy day too.

    yoga day
    PM Narendra Modi participates in yoga day celebrations

    A tweet by Uttar Police police department is something that will crack you up. It has a strong message, though, for drivers. The police department made the best use of the occasion to tell everyone to "take a deep breath" on a jam-packed road, a normal site in every Indian city.

    Those who hold expertise in political satire, once again targeted the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as everyone from the party, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, practiced yoga in public with hundreds of enthusiasts.

    Popular brands also came up with some cheeky tweets on yoga poses to create an environment of laughter.

    Pune-headquartered Faasos Food Services Pvt. Ltd, a quick service restaurant chain and online food delivery platform, took inspiration from PM Modi's #FitnessChallenge video to come up with a "mouth-watering" message.

    Non-profit organisations also made good use of the occasion to spread awareness on various problems plaguing the nation.

    PM Modi, who is credited with popularising yoga across the world, led close to 50,000 people in Dehradun, Uttarakhand to mark the yoga day celebrations. Several of his cabinet colleagues attended similar yoga events across the country and showed their hold over various asanas.

    During the Dehradun event, PM Modi said, "Yoga has emerged as the biggest unifying force in the world." "Instead of increasing suffering, yoga heals," he added.

    Read more about:

    4th international yoga day yoga laughter jokes twitter

    Story first published: Thursday, June 21, 2018, 13:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 21, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue