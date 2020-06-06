Take call over tax relief for school vehicles: HC to Punjab govt

Chandigarh, June 06: The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday directed the Punjab government to take a decision on the demand for waiving off the road tax and other charges in respect of the school buses and vans in Punjab.

The schools remain shut in the state due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Justice Archana Puri said, "The present petition is disposed of with a direction to Principal Secretary, Govt of Punjab, Department of Transport, Punjab to consider and decide the representation dated 15.5.2020 after affording an opportunity of hearing to the petitioner, in accordance with law within 6 weeks".

The court further said that in case the authorities reach the conclusion that the benefit claimed is admissible, the consequential benefits be allowed within a period of six weeks thereafter.

School Van Public Welfare Society in the petition had sought a direction that school buses and vans under the Safe School Vahan during the pandemic be waived off any road tax and other taxes in respect of the vehicles by government.

"However, in case the competent authority feels that the relief claimed by the petitioner is not admissible or made out, in that case, a speaking order be passed in the matter," reads the order.

Meanwhile, Punjab became the third state after Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal to extend the lockdown after Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh had extended Covid-19 lockdown in the state till June 30 with certain relaxations subject to the guidelines issued by the Centre.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Punjab rises to 2,461 following 48 deaths according to the state health ministry so far.