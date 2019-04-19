  • search
    ‘Take back my statement': Sadhvi Pragya apologises for Karkare remark

    Bhopal, Apr 19: BJP leader Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur on Friday said that she is "taking back her words" after a massive backlash over her comments boasting about her "curse" on 26/11 hero Hemant Karkare.

    In a statement, she said, "I felt that the enemies of the country were being benefited from it, therefore I take back my statement and apologise for it, it was my personal pain."

    File photo of Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur
    "He (Hemant Karkare) died from the bullets of terrorists from the enemy country, he is certainly a martyr," she said.

    Sadhvi Pragya had created a political furore with her remarks on Karkare saying that she had cursed him just a month before his death in the 26/11 Mumbai attack.
    Karkare died in the gunfight with Pakistani terrorists during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

    Pragya Thakur was arrested by Hemant Karkare with six other accused in connection with Malegaon blast case in which six people were killed and over 100 injured.

