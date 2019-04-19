‘Take back my statement': Sadhvi Pragya apologises for Karkare remark

India

oi-Deepika S

Bhopal, Apr 19: Bharatiya Janata Party (JP) leader Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur on Friday said that she is "taking back her words" after a massive backlash over her comments boasting about her "curse" on 26/11 hero Hemant Karkare.

In a statement, she said, "I felt that the enemies of the country were being benefited from it, therefore I take back my statement and apologise for it, it was my personal pain."

"He (Hemant Karkare) died from the bullets of terrorists from the enemy country, he is certainly a martyr," she said.

Sadhvi Pragya had created a political furore with her remarks on Karkare saying that she had cursed him just a month before his death in the 26/11 Mumbai attack.

Karkare died in the gunfight with Pakistani terrorists during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Pragya Thakur was arrested by Hemant Karkare with six other accused in connection with Malegaon blast case in which six people were killed and over 100 injured.