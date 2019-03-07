  • search
    Tailed, photographed, how Indian diplomats bear the brunt of strained ties with Pak

    New Delhi, Mar 07: Diplomats often bear the wrath in view of escalating tensions between two countries.

    Amidst the growing tensions between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack and Balakot air strike, India diplomats have borne the brunt of harassment by ISI officials.

    India has protested in the form of a note verbale and it was mentioned that Pakistani officials had tailed the vehicles of Indian diplomats. There was aggressive tailing of the vehicles, when two Indian officials were on their way to the embassy, India has complained.

    India also raised two more complaints and said that its officials were tailed, intercepted and their photographs clicked in an intimidating manner. Another official complained about an ISI official following him to a market in a motor-cycle.

    Such incidents have been on the rise since tensions escalated between the two countries. India says that these incidents are in violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961. India has pointed out that the security of its officials is the responsibility of the Pakistan government. India has further asked the Pakistan government to probe these incidents and also share the outcome.

    Story first published: Thursday, March 7, 2019, 15:31 [IST]
