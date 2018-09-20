Tactical ballistic missile 'Prahaar' successfully test fired

Balasore (Odisha), Sep 20: India successfully test-fired its indigenously developed surface-to-surface short-range tactical ballistic missile 'Prahaar' from the Odisha coast on Thursday amid heavy rains.

'Prahar', developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), is capable of filling the gap between the multi-barrel rocket system 'Pinaka' and medium-range ballistic missile 'Prithvi'.

It can also engage multiple targets in different directions, official sources said. The test launch was successful as the missile travelled a range of 200 km before zeroing in on the target, achieving all mission objectives, the sources said. The sophisticated missile was test-launched from launch pad-3 of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur near here at about 1.35 pm.

It was launched from a mobile launcher, they said. It is a solid-fuelled short-range missile fitted with inertial navigation system, they said. The missile is equipped with state-of-the-art navigation, guidance and electromechanical actuation systems with advanced on board computer.

It is a quick-reaction, all-weather, all-terrain, highly accurate battlefield support tactical weapon system, the sources said. Various tracking radars as well as electro-optic equipment were engaged to track and monitor the missiles trajectory, they said.

"The DRDO successfully flight tested the indigenously developed surface-to-surface tactical missile 'Prahar’, from Launch Complex-III, ITR, Balasore," a government statement read.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman congratulated DRDO, Army, industries and other team members for the successful mission and said “indigenously developed Prahar will further strengthen our defence capabilities", it said.

Chief of the Army Staff General Bipin Rawat and DRDO chairman G. Satheesh Reddy witnessed the launch and complimented all the team members. Prior to the missile's test launch, 4,494 people residing within two km radius of launch pad-3 at Chandipur were temporarily evacuated to nearby shelters, officials said.

A district revenue official said, "As a safety measure, 4,494 people residing in five villages adjacent to the missile launch site were temporarily shifted by the district administration to nearby two shelters with compensation."

They returned to their houses after getting clearance from ITR authorities soon after the test was over, the official said.

