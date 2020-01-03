Tableau rejection for R-Day parade politically motivated: Kerela govt

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 03: The Kerala government on Friday termed the Centre rejecting the state's proposed theme for the tableau for the Republic Day parade for the second consecutive year as 'politically motivated'.

The Kerala cultural minister A K Balan said today that the Defence Ministry rejected the state's theme in the third screening where they had proposed a beautiful theme in the background of backwaters. He added that he has failed to understand why the Modi governnment has a 'hatred' towards the state.

Upset on centre's decision Balan said that the Centre gets into a frenzy when it hears Kerala or Malayali. There was no politics in that tableau. This was rejected in the third screening and this is not possible without a political intervention.

He has raised a uestion at centre asking why the state can't showcase backwaters or Kathakali or boats or anything that represents culture of Kerala.

Balan asked, "Are they (BJP) expecting to improve their vote share in the state through these moves?"

Adding to this he also raised centre's earlier decision where it had even rejected the recommendations for Padma awards from Kerala.

"Barring a few,they have rejected all the names,"he said.

The state had proposed theme for the tableau for the Republic Day parade of art and architecture of the state with a Koothambalam, a model of the state's architecture, along with performing arts, including Kathakali, Kalaripayatt, Mohiniyattom, Theyyam and Chenda.

The front portion of the proposed theme reportedly had an elephant, the official animal of the state and coconut trees and others.

However, a jury memeber, Jayaprabha Menon gave a reason for rejecting the tableau, while speaking to PTI said that there was nothing fresh, nothing new in this year's theme in the tableau. There was no politics in a committee of artists, who decide the themes for the parade.

Last year also, the state's proposed 'Vaikom Satyagraha' theme was rejected by the centre for the Republic Day parade. The historic Vaikom Satyagraha in Travancore was against untouchability that prevailed in Hindu society. The movement was centred at the Shiva temple at Vaikom, near Kottayam during 1924-25.

Apart from Kerala, the Centre has also rejected the proposals of West Bengal and Maharashtra, prompting the TMC, Shiv Sena and the NCP to attack the Centre.

According to PTI, twenty-two proposals, 16 from states and union territories and six from central ministries -- out of a total 56 have been short-listed for this Republic Day parade, the Defence Ministry had said on January 1.

The Ministry had received 32 tableau proposals from states and union territories and 24 from central ministries and departments.

The ministry has selected the tableaux proposals of 15 states and a union territory--Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh.

Of these, eight are BJP or NDA-ruled states, four are ruled by UPA and three by non-UPA and non-NDA parties. parade.