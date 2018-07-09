'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma' actor dies of cardiac arrest

Mumbai, Jul 9: Actor Kavi Kumar Azaad, known for playing the character of Dr Hansraaj Hathi on popular sitcom "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma", passed away today after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Azaad, 46,who suffered from respiratory problems, breathed his last at Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road. "He was brought in at 12.10 p.m. He was declared dead on arrival. We followed our necessary parameters and an ECG was done but there was no revival sign from the patient. He had respiratory problems and he died of cardiac respiratory attack," Ravi Hirwani, Centre Head, Wockhardt Hospital Mira Road, told PTI.

Asit Kumarr Modi, the producer of the show, released a statement condoling Azaad's death. "He was an amazing actor and a very positive person. He truly loved the show and always came for the shoots, even if he was not feeling well.

"He called today morning that he is not well and will not be able to come for shoot. And later we got the news that he passed away. We are all too numb to say anything," Modi said in the statement. Azaad replaced actor Nirmal Soni as Dr Hathi, who played the role for a year since the show's inception, in 2009.

PTI

