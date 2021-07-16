For Quick Alerts
T-Series head Bhushan Kumar accused of rape; Probe underway
Mumbai, July 16: In what comes as a recent development, an FIR has been registered against Bhushan Kumar, the T-Series head, at Mumbai's DN Nagar police station after a 30-year-old woman claimed that she was allegedly raped by Kumar on the pretext of giving her a job in one of his upcoming projects.
(This is a breaking news story. More details will be added soon.)
Story first published: Friday, July 16, 2021, 11:37 [IST]