T-Series head Bhushan Kumar accused of rape; Probe underway

    Mumbai, July 16: In what comes as a recent development, an FIR has been registered against Bhushan Kumar, the T-Series head, at Mumbai's DN Nagar police station after a 30-year-old woman claimed that she was allegedly raped by Kumar on the pretext of giving her a job in one of his upcoming projects.

    (This is a breaking news story. More details will be added soon.)

    Story first published: Friday, July 16, 2021, 11:37 [IST]
