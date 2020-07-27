T-90s deployed at Daulat Beg Oldi to prevent any Chinese aggression

New Delhi, July 27: The Indian Army has deployed a squadron of T-90 missile firing tanks, armoured personnel carriers and a full troop brigade at Daulat Beg Oldi in a bid to prevent any Chinese aggression.

The Indian Army Commanders sent the T-90 tanks after the Galwan Valley clash that took place on June 15. This has been done to prevent any Chinese aggression from the Shaksgam-Karakoram pass axis, sources have told OneIndia.

On the other hand, the Indian Air Force's capability has been ramped up immensely, with the induction of the C-17 Globemaster Super Hercules and the CH-47 Chinook. The Indian Army's strike formations are now spearheaded by the T-90 tanks.

Airlifting the T-90s was an important aspect for the IAF. The 46 tonne tanks is very crucial to the Indian Army as it faces the Chinese deployments, which also include a mix of both heavy and light tanks.

Airlifting the T-90 tank was possible only due to C-17, which has a payload capacity of 77 tonnes. The C-17 have come in handy because the Il-76 could airlift only 45 tonnes, while the weight of the T-90 is 46 tonnes. The C-17s have been in service since 2013 and there are 11 of them.

The Indian Army had three regiments of the older T-72 tanks, which weigh around 40 tonnes. Earlier, the IL-76 would airlift the T-72s and this is an exercise that has been going on since the 1990s.

Since tank transporters can only be used on some road stretches within Ladakh, it was not practical to negotiate the high mountain passes and narrow stretches that lie on the road link from the mainland to Ladakh.

The IAF's capability was also enhanced with the procurement of 15 Chinooks. This has in fact enhanced the round the clock and all weather capability, especially in the mountains, where manoeuvrability is a major issue.