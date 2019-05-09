  • search
    Syndicate Bank announces job openings for 14 Specialist Officer posts; How to apply

    New Delhi, May 09: Syndicate Bank recruitment 2019 has begun and the PSU bank has announced vacancies for 14 Specialist Officer Posts on its official website. Last date to apply for Syndicate Bank Specialist Officers vacancies is May 22, 2019

    PSU bank jobs are highly sought after and thousands of job aspirants literally wait for banks to announce vacancies. Syndicate Bank Specialist Officers vacancies have been announced for he posts of Asst. Manager (Certified Ethical Hacker), Asst. Manager (Cyber Forensic Analyst), Asst. Manager (Application Security Tester), Manager (Application/web security personnel), Manager (Computer/Digital Forensic Specialist) and Manager (IT Security Specialist). There are a total of 14 Specialist Officer job openings.

    Syndicate Bank announces job openings for 14 Specialist Officer posts; How to apply

    Syndicate Bank recruitment 2019 Specialist Officer jobs official notification: Click Here

    Download application form for Syndicate Bank specialist officer posts: Click Here

    How to apply for Syndicate Bank jobs:

    www.syndicatebank.in
  • Click on careers
  • Here you will a link which says "RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST OFFICERS IN VARIOUS VERTICALS/ SCALES", in that row click on the link application and download pdf form.
  • Fill up the form.
  • Scanned copy of the application should be mailed to E-mail ID - horecruitments@syndicatebank.co.in - on or before May 22, 2019.
    Thursday, May 9, 2019, 17:09 [IST]
