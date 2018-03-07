Syama Prasad Mukherjee's statue vandalised in Kolkata, 6 students detained

A day after Lenin's statue was dismantled in Tripura, the statue of Jansangh founder Syama Prasad Mukherjee was vandalised at Kalighat by alleged members of a Leftist Student Union (radicals) of Jadavpur University in Kolkata on Wednesday.

The statue has been broken partially with black colour painted on the face. Police have detained six people, reported News18.

BJP West Bengal condemned barbaric act of vandalising statue of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh Bharat Keshri's founder Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee at Keoratola Mohasoshan, Kolkata.

Sayantan Basu, General Secretary, said, "We demand very strong action against culprits."

Six people have been detained in connection with the desecration of Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mukherjee's bust in Kolkata's Kalighat pic.twitter.com/erzPm44MvZ — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2018

Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, West Bengal Minister, said, "One incident of vandalism cannot be replied with another similar incident, we condemn both. We have arrested six people and we will repair it (Syama Prasad Mukherjee's bust in Kalighat) as well."

The incidents of defacing and dismantling of political icons are on the rise. A statue of Lenin was destroyed at South Tripura's Belonia town with the help of a bulldozer. The violence followed the BJP's victory in the recently concluded Assembly elections in Tripura, where a 25-year Communist government was ousted.

On the same day, Dravidian movement founder Periyar's statue was vandalized in Vellore. According to reports, two men, who were allegedly drunk, damaged the glasses and the nose of the statue. Both men have been arrested.

More details are awaited.

