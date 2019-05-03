Sword, knife, documents among incriminating material seized by NIA in PFI related raid

New Delhi, May 03: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has seized incriminating material following the raids at 20 different locations in Tamil Nadu in a PFI related case.

During searches, a number of digital devices including 16 mobile phones, 21 SIM cards, 3 Laptops, 9 Hard Discs, 7 Memory cards, 118 CDs/DVDs, 1 Tab, 7 Diaries,, 2 PFI Banners, 1 DVR have been seized. Besides 1 Sword, 1 Sharp edged knife and Cash of Rs 2 Lakhs were recovered from 3 different houses and about 100 Incriminating documents have also been seized.

The raids relate to the murder of PMK member Ramalingam in which the PFI is the accused. The NIA also searched offices of the PFI and the SDPI in Trichy, Kumbakonam and Karaikal.

It may be recalled that a PMK activist Ramalingam was murdered by a gang at Thanjavur district on February 6. It was alleged that he was opposing a group of Muslims for religious conversions. I was alleged that the Popular Front of India was behind the murder.

The NIA had registered a case on March 14 and had arrested 11 accused in connection with the murder.