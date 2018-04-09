Swing it like Sundar: Quits Congress, joins BJP and comes back to Congress by evening

This Congress leader from Karnataka resigned from the party in the morning, joined the BJP later and by evening he was back in the Congress.

Panemangaluru block Congress secretary Sundara Devinagara is the leader who played a 'swing' exercise on Saturday for reasons best known to him.

Sundara Devinagara was welcomed to the BJP at a function in the morning by U Rajesh Naik, who is to contest from Bantwal constituency against state Forests Minister B Ramanath Rai.

Naik handed over the BJP flag to Sundara during the function here.

In a sudden twist to the story, Sundara rejoined Congress at another programme held at Mani a few hours later, after apparently being cajoled by party leaders.

He was once again 'welcomed' back to the party at the function attended by leaders, including Prakash Shetty Thumbe, party sources said.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day