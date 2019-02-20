  • search
    Swiggy app shows delivery boy starting from Rajasthan for delivering food in Chennai!

    Bengaluru, Feb 20: Food delivery service firms are in the headlines often nowadays for bizarre reasons. From a food delivery executive stealing from the food meant for a customer to an app executive saying "maa kasam" while assuring a customer about the refund of the money, there have been all sorts of instances.

    Swiggy app shows delivery boy starting from Rajasthan for delivering food in Chennai!

    Now, there is an addition to the list.

    Food aggregator app Swiggy has tried to deliver a food order which is not within the city or even within a state but between two places that are over 2,100 kilometres apart! Yes, it tried to deliver a food order to Chennai from Rajasthan.

    A screenshot of the delivery progress was shared by one Bhargav Rajan on Twitter. It showed a person ordered food from a restaurant from Chennai but Swiggy detected it as an order from an eatery in Rajasthan!

    The food app even displayed the route between the pick-up and delivery points that went right across India with its standard biker emoji. It even showed the order getting picked up by the delivery guy but it was not confirmed whether the food would survive that distance and if the executive had enough fuel in his tank.

    As the Twitterati came up with funny reactions to the tweet showing unique delivery, Swiggy itself also gave a hilarious response, blaming Loki, the mischief god in Norse mythology, for the goof-up.

    "This seems to be the work of God of mischief Loki. In all seriousness, we have highlighted this issue and taken it very seriously and are actively working on to avoid such mishaps in the future. Thank you for bringing this to light for us Hyperion Bon appetite," Swiggy replied to the picture tweeted by Bhargav Rajan, said Timesnownews.com in its Buzz section.

    Also in response to another user who mocked Swiggy over its determination, the latter said it would fly to the moon and back for its customers, said Timesnownews.com.

     

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 20, 2019, 9:37 [IST]
