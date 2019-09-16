Sweat and blood led to our victory in MP says Scnindia

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 16: Congress general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia met party workers in Indore, claiming their "sweat and blood" led to the victorious Madhya Pradesh Assembly campaign.

He added it was his duty to ensure the respect of these workers remained intact.

Scindia is among the front-runners for the post of MP Congress chief, currently held by Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

Billed as a show of strength by supporters of the 48-year-old former Lok Sabha MP from Guna, workers jostled at the venue to get close to him and click selfies, eye-witnesses said.

The venue was dotted with pictures of Scindia, his father late Madhavrao Scindia, as well as CM Nath.

At one point, some workers who crowded the dais fell off it, added the eye-witnesses.

"I interacted with 3,000 Congress workers. Their sweat and blood ensured the Congress formed the government in Madhya Pradesh. It is my duty to ensure their respect remains intact," Scindia said.

Amid rift in MP Congress, Scindia to meet Sonia Gandhi, discuss on new state chief

On being queried about the race for the post of state unit chief, Scindia said it was a decision that would be taken by the Congress high command which he would accept.

He went on to add that the important issue was to revive the Congress not only in MP but across the country.

Congress is in the midst of a poster-letter war between supporters of various leaders.

A minister, Umang Singhar, even wrote to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi accusing senior leader Digvijaya Singh of destabilising the Kamal Nath government.