Kejriwal swearing-in updates: Need Modi, Centre's blessing to develop Delhi, says AAP chief

Concluding his speech, Kejriwal sung Hum Honge Kamyaab, the hindi adaptation of famous ''We Shall Overcome''
12:51 PM, 16 Feb
''Some people say Kejriwal is giving everything for free. Nature has ensured every valuable thing in the world is free, be it Mother's love, father's blessings or Shravan Kumar's dedication. So, Kejriwal loves his people and hence this love is free,'' Kejriwal said.
12:48 PM, 16 Feb
''Elections are over, it doesn't matter who you voted for, now all Delhiites are my family. I will work for everyone, be it from any party, any religion, caste or strata of society'' he said.
12:47 PM, 16 Feb
''This is not my win, this is the victory of every Delhiite, of every family. In the last 5 years, our only effort has been to bring happiness and relief to every Delhiite,'' Kejriwal said.
12:46 PM, 16 Feb
Kejriwal called it the victory of every Delhi resident, every mother, sister, youth, student and family. He added that the AAP's intent has always been to bring happiness to the lives of every Delhi resident.
12:46 PM, 16 Feb
Addressing the gathering at Ramlila Maidan, Arvind Kejriwal said, "Your son has become the Chief Minister for the third time."
12:30 PM, 16 Feb
Satyendra Jain also took as as a minister in the new Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government. Jain, who was re-elected as the Shakur Basti MLA in the February 8 polls, served as the health minister in the previous AAP government. He is likely to retain his portfolio. During his previous stint, mohalla clinic expansion and augmentation of facilities at hospital were his top priorities.
12:29 PM, 16 Feb
After Satyendra Jain, Gopal Rai takes the oath of office and secrecy
12:25 PM, 16 Feb
Manish Sisodia sworn in as Delhi Minister.
12:19 PM, 16 Feb
Five days after the AAP government came into power with a thumping victory in 62 seats, Kejriwal took oath as Delhi CM for third term
12:11 PM, 16 Feb
AAP ministers including Kejriwal were seen dressed in casual formals
12:06 PM, 16 Feb
Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal arrives at Ramlila Maidan for the swearing-in ceremony of Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders pic.twitter.com/SnFR1jIDQ7
Arvind Kejriwal has left his residence to reach the Ramlila Maidan along with his parents, wife and children. He will shortly take oath as the Chief Minister for the third time.
10:25 AM, 16 Feb
Manish Sisodia said,''There is nothing wrong if Arvind Kejriwal ji thinks that the same cabinet should be repeated. People are happy with the work of the cabinet and we won the elections on basis of our work. We will continue to build and maintain the confidence of the people.''
The AAP had in 2015 stunned its opponents with a massive win in the assembly polls, clinching 67 seats in the 70-member Delhi Assembly.
8:27 AM, 16 Feb
In 2013 after his party's first poll victory, the swearing-in ceremony was held at the same venue.
8:27 AM, 16 Feb
In 2015 too, Kejriwal's oath-taking ceremony had taken place at Ramlila Maidan. It was held on February 14, coinciding with the Valentine's Day.
8:26 AM, 16 Feb
The ground, where socialist leader Jayaprakash Narayan had addressed a massive gathering during the 'Total Revolution' movement in 1970s, has a capacity of about 1.25 lakh people.
8:26 AM, 16 Feb
Arrangements for other sanitation facilities like mobile toilets, are being done at Ramlila Maidan
8:26 AM, 16 Feb
For bureaucrat-turned-politician who will assume the post of Delhi chief minister for the third time, the Ramlila Maidan holds special significance as it had served as his battleground during the Anna Hazare-led India Against Corruption movement.
8:25 AM, 16 Feb
As the AAP bagged 62 out of the 70 seats, leaders cutting across party lines, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi (Congress), Sharad Pawar (NCP), Mamata Banerjee (TMC), Naveen Patnaik (BJD) and MK Stalin (DMK) had congratulated Kejriwal for the victory.
8:25 AM, 16 Feb
In a near-repeat performance of 2015, the Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party, which was floated in November 2012, retained power with a scintillating win in the just-concluded Delhi Assembly polls, trouncing its main rival BJP and completely decimating the Congress in a keenly-watched battle that took place in the midst of anti-CAA protests.
8:25 AM, 16 Feb
दिल्लिवासियों, आपका बेटा तीसरी बार दिल्ली के CM की शपथ लेने जा रहा है। अपने बेटे को आशीर्वाद देने ज़रूर आना है।
"Delhiites, your son is going to take oath of Delhi chief minister for the third time. You must come to bless your son. Sunday, February 16, 10 am, Ramlila Maidan," Kejriwal, 51, had tweeted in Hindi.
8:22 AM, 16 Feb
Officials said 2,000 to 3,000 security personnel from the Delhi Police and paramilitary forces, including the CRPF, were being deployed for the ceremony which is scheduled to begin at 10 am.
8:22 AM, 16 Feb
Traffic regulations will be in place in the area from 8 am to 2 pm
8:04 AM, 16 Feb
The six ministers who will take oath along with Kejriwal on February 16 are: Manish Sisodia, Satyender Jain, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Imran Hussain and Rajendra Gautam.
8:04 AM, 16 Feb
“The President has been pleased to appoint Shri Arvind Kejriwal to be the Chief Minister, National Capital Territory of Delhi with effect from the date he is sworn in,” the notification said.
8:06 AM, 16 Feb
A separate notification said the president has also accepted the resignation of Kejriwal as chief minister of the NCT of Delhi along with his council of ministers with immediate effect. He will, however, continue to act as the chief minister till the new chief minister is sworn in, it said.
8:06 AM, 16 Feb
In the Delhi polls, the AAP recorded a massive victory winning 62 of the 70 seats while the BJP bagged the remaining eight seats. The Congress drew a blank for the second consecutive time.
8:06 AM, 16 Feb
Kejriwal has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his swearing-in ceremony scheduled to take place at the Ramlila Maidan on February 16, senior party leader Gopal Rai said.
8:07 AM, 16 Feb
Rai, the convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party’s Delhi unit, said a letter was sent to the prime minister on Friday morning.
8:09 AM, 16 Feb
All seven Delhi MPs and eight newly elected BJP MLAs have also been invited for the oath-taking ceremony, Rai told PTI.
8:09 AM, 16 Feb
No chief minister or political leaders from other states will be part of the event as it will be a “Delhi-specific” ceremony, Rai had said on Thursday.
8:09 AM, 16 Feb
Kejriwal, through front-page advertisements in newspapers, has urged Delhiites to attend his oath-taking ceremony as he is set to become the chief minister of Delhi for the third consecutive term.
8:09 AM, 16 Feb
Kejriwal will take oath as Delhi chief minister along with his cabinet at Ramlila Maidan at 10 am on Sunday.
8:09 AM, 16 Feb
Delhi’s Directorate of Education (DoE) has issued a circular to its officials and teachers and principals of Delhi Government schools to attend the swearing-in-ceremony of the chief minister and his council of ministers.
8:09 AM, 16 Feb
The circular also says attendance will be compiled at the entry gates of the Ramlila Maidan, where CM-designate Arvind Kejriwal and his council of ministers will take oath on February 16.
8:17 AM, 16 Feb
Big banners bearing messages like 'Dhanyawad Dilli' along with Arvind Kejriwal's image were put up in and around the historic Ramlila Maidan for the swearing-in of the AAP supremo as chief minister of Delhi for the third successive time at an event on Sunday which is "open to public" but won't see the usual gathering of political heavyweights.
8:19 AM, 16 Feb
Around 50 people from different walks of life who are 'Delhi ke Nirmata' and contributed to the development of the city during the last five years will share the stage with Kejriwal during his ceremony as special guests, AAP leader Manish Sisodia said.
8:19 AM, 16 Feb
Those invited include international tennis player Sumit Nagal, Delhi government school student and beneficiary of Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana who cracked IIT Vijay Kumar, mohalla clinic doctor Alka, bike ambulance service officer Yudhishtir Rathee, night shelter caretaker Shabina Naaz, bus marshall Arun Kumar, Signature bridge architect Ratan Jamshed Batliboi and metro pilot Nidhi Gupta.
8:19 AM, 16 Feb
On the eve of swearing-in ceremony, Kejriwal called a dinner meeting of his ministers-designate to discuss the roadmap for Delhi's development, especially the initiatives that need to be prioritised in the coming three months, according to party functionaries. All the six ministers in the previous government -- Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Imran Hussain and Rajendra Gautam -- have been retained.
8:20 AM, 16 Feb
Delhi: Preparations underway for the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister-designate Arvind Kejriwal at Ramlila Ground. He will take oath as CM for the third time today. pic.twitter.com/QbyMhGkBwZ
