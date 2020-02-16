  • search
    Kejriwal swearing-in updates: Need Modi, Centre's blessing to develop Delhi, says AAP chief

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 15: AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday took oath as Delhi chief minister for the third successive time along with six of his party leaders who will be part of his cabinet.

    Swearing in LIVE: Kejriwal takes oath as Delhi CM for third time

    The six ministers who served his government in the previous term - Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Imran Hussain, Gopal Rai, Rajendra Gautam and Kailash Gehlot.

    This wax museum inPunjab's Ludhiana has Kejriwal's statue

    Stay tuned for all the updates LIVE:

    Newest First Oldest First
    12:51 PM, 16 Feb
    Concluding his speech, Kejriwal sung Hum Honge Kamyaab, the hindi adaptation of famous ''We Shall Overcome''
    12:51 PM, 16 Feb
    ''Some people say Kejriwal is giving everything for free. Nature has ensured every valuable thing in the world is free, be it Mother's love, father's blessings or Shravan Kumar's dedication. So, Kejriwal loves his people and hence this love is free,'' Kejriwal said.
    12:48 PM, 16 Feb
    ''Elections are over, it doesn't matter who you voted for, now all Delhiites are my family. I will work for everyone, be it from any party, any religion, caste or strata of society'' he said.
    12:47 PM, 16 Feb
    ''This is not my win, this is the victory of every Delhiite, of every family. In the last 5 years, our only effort has been to bring happiness and relief to every Delhiite,'' Kejriwal said.
    12:46 PM, 16 Feb
    Kejriwal called it the victory of every Delhi resident, every mother, sister, youth, student and family. He added that the AAP's intent has always been to bring happiness to the lives of every Delhi resident.
    12:46 PM, 16 Feb
    Addressing the gathering at Ramlila Maidan, Arvind Kejriwal said, "Your son has become the Chief Minister for the third time."
    12:30 PM, 16 Feb
    Satyendra Jain also took as as a minister in the new Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government. Jain, who was re-elected as the Shakur Basti MLA in the February 8 polls, served as the health minister in the previous AAP government. He is likely to retain his portfolio. During his previous stint, mohalla clinic expansion and augmentation of facilities at hospital were his top priorities.
    12:29 PM, 16 Feb
    After Satyendra Jain, Gopal Rai takes the oath of office and secrecy
    12:25 PM, 16 Feb
    Manish Sisodia sworn in as Delhi Minister.
    12:19 PM, 16 Feb
    Five days after the AAP government came into power with a thumping victory in 62 seats, Kejriwal took oath as Delhi CM for third term
    12:11 PM, 16 Feb
    AAP ministers including Kejriwal were seen dressed in casual formals
    12:06 PM, 16 Feb
    Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal arrives at Ramlila Maidan for the swearing-in ceremony of Arvind Kejriwal
    11:59 AM, 16 Feb
    CM-designate arrives at Ramlila Maidan
    11:46 AM, 16 Feb
    Arvind Kejriwal has left his residence to reach the Ramlila Maidan along with his parents, wife and children. He will shortly take oath as the Chief Minister for the third time.
    10:25 AM, 16 Feb
    Manish Sisodia said,''There is nothing wrong if Arvind Kejriwal ji thinks that the same cabinet should be repeated. People are happy with the work of the cabinet and we won the elections on basis of our work. We will continue to build and maintain the confidence of the people.''
    10:25 AM, 16 Feb
    A banner seen at Ramlila Ground where preparations are underway for the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister-designate Arvind Kejriwal
    10:21 AM, 16 Feb
    Among the special attendees will also be 'baby mufflerman', a child who was dressed up as Kejriwal on the counting day.
    10:21 AM, 16 Feb
    An Aam Aadmi Party fan Uday Veer arrived at Ramlila Maidan for Chief Minister-designate Arvind Kejriwal's swearing-in ceremony.
    9:04 AM, 16 Feb
    Wax museum in Ludhiana now has statue of Kejriwal
    8:27 AM, 16 Feb
    The AAP had in 2015 stunned its opponents with a massive win in the assembly polls, clinching 67 seats in the 70-member Delhi Assembly.
    8:27 AM, 16 Feb
    In 2013 after his party's first poll victory, the swearing-in ceremony was held at the same venue.
    8:27 AM, 16 Feb
    In 2015 too, Kejriwal's oath-taking ceremony had taken place at Ramlila Maidan. It was held on February 14, coinciding with the Valentine's Day.
    8:26 AM, 16 Feb
    The ground, where socialist leader Jayaprakash Narayan had addressed a massive gathering during the 'Total Revolution' movement in 1970s, has a capacity of about 1.25 lakh people.
    8:26 AM, 16 Feb
    Arrangements for other sanitation facilities like mobile toilets, are being done at Ramlila Maidan
    8:26 AM, 16 Feb
    For bureaucrat-turned-politician who will assume the post of Delhi chief minister for the third time, the Ramlila Maidan holds special significance as it had served as his battleground during the Anna Hazare-led India Against Corruption movement.
    8:25 AM, 16 Feb
    As the AAP bagged 62 out of the 70 seats, leaders cutting across party lines, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi (Congress), Sharad Pawar (NCP), Mamata Banerjee (TMC), Naveen Patnaik (BJD) and MK Stalin (DMK) had congratulated Kejriwal for the victory.
    8:25 AM, 16 Feb
    In a near-repeat performance of 2015, the Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party, which was floated in November 2012, retained power with a scintillating win in the just-concluded Delhi Assembly polls, trouncing its main rival BJP and completely decimating the Congress in a keenly-watched battle that took place in the midst of anti-CAA protests.
    8:25 AM, 16 Feb
    "Delhiites, your son is going to take oath of Delhi chief minister for the third time. You must come to bless your son. Sunday, February 16, 10 am, Ramlila Maidan," Kejriwal, 51, had tweeted in Hindi.
    8:22 AM, 16 Feb
    Officials said 2,000 to 3,000 security personnel from the Delhi Police and paramilitary forces, including the CRPF, were being deployed for the ceremony which is scheduled to begin at 10 am.
    8:22 AM, 16 Feb
    Traffic regulations will be in place in the area from 8 am to 2 pm
    X