Kejriwal swearing-in updates: Need Modi, Centre's blessing to develop Delhi, says AAP chief

New Delhi, Feb 15: AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday took oath as Delhi chief minister for the third successive time along with six of his party leaders who will be part of his cabinet.

The six ministers who served his government in the previous term - Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Imran Hussain, Gopal Rai, Rajendra Gautam and Kailash Gehlot.

The six ministers who will take oath along with Kejriwal on February 16 are: Manish Sisodia, Satyender Jain, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Imran Hussain and Rajendra Gautam. “The President has been pleased to appoint Shri Arvind Kejriwal to be the Chief Minister, National Capital Territory of Delhi with effect from the date he is sworn in,” the notification said. A separate notification said the president has also accepted the resignation of Kejriwal as chief minister of the NCT of Delhi along with his council of ministers with immediate effect. He will, however, continue to act as the chief minister till the new chief minister is sworn in, it said. In the Delhi polls, the AAP recorded a massive victory winning 62 of the 70 seats while the BJP bagged the remaining eight seats. The Congress drew a blank for the second consecutive time. Kejriwal has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his swearing-in ceremony scheduled to take place at the Ramlila Maidan on February 16, senior party leader Gopal Rai said. Rai, the convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party’s Delhi unit, said a letter was sent to the prime minister on Friday morning. All seven Delhi MPs and eight newly elected BJP MLAs have also been invited for the oath-taking ceremony, Rai told PTI. No chief minister or political leaders from other states will be part of the event as it will be a “Delhi-specific” ceremony, Rai had said on Thursday. Kejriwal, through front-page advertisements in newspapers, has urged Delhiites to attend his oath-taking ceremony as he is set to become the chief minister of Delhi for the third consecutive term. Kejriwal will take oath as Delhi chief minister along with his cabinet at Ramlila Maidan at 10 am on Sunday. Delhi’s Directorate of Education (DoE) has issued a circular to its officials and teachers and principals of Delhi Government schools to attend the swearing-in-ceremony of the chief minister and his council of ministers. The circular also says attendance will be compiled at the entry gates of the Ramlila Maidan, where CM-designate Arvind Kejriwal and his council of ministers will take oath on February 16. Big banners bearing messages like 'Dhanyawad Dilli' along with Arvind Kejriwal's image were put up in and around the historic Ramlila Maidan for the swearing-in of the AAP supremo as chief minister of Delhi for the third successive time at an event on Sunday which is "open to public" but won't see the usual gathering of political heavyweights. Around 50 people from different walks of life who are 'Delhi ke Nirmata' and contributed to the development of the city during the last five years will share the stage with Kejriwal during his ceremony as special guests, AAP leader Manish Sisodia said. Those invited include international tennis player Sumit Nagal, Delhi government school student and beneficiary of Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana who cracked IIT Vijay Kumar, mohalla clinic doctor Alka, bike ambulance service officer Yudhishtir Rathee, night shelter caretaker Shabina Naaz, bus marshall Arun Kumar, Signature bridge architect Ratan Jamshed Batliboi and metro pilot Nidhi Gupta. On the eve of swearing-in ceremony, Kejriwal called a dinner meeting of his ministers-designate to discuss the roadmap for Delhi's development, especially the initiatives that need to be prioritised in the coming three months, according to party functionaries. All the six ministers in the previous government -- Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Imran Hussain and Rajendra Gautam -- have been retained. Delhi: Preparations underway for the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister-designate Arvind Kejriwal at Ramlila Ground. He will take oath as CM for the third time today. pic.twitter.com/QbyMhGkBwZ — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2020 Workers were on Saturday giving a fresh paint job to the white ceremonial platform at the Ramlila Maidan, and the area around it was being decked up with potted plants and flowers. Drones were likely to be used for aerial surveillance. Traffic regulations will be in place in the area from 8 am to 2 pm Officials said 2,000 to 3,000 security personnel from the Delhi Police and paramilitary forces, including the CRPF, were being deployed for the ceremony which is scheduled to begin at 10 am. दिल्लिवासियों, आपका बेटा तीसरी बार दिल्ली के CM की शपथ लेने जा रहा है। अपने बेटे को आशीर्वाद देने ज़रूर आना है।



रविवार 16 फ़रवरी, सुबह 10 बजे, रामलीला मैदान। pic.twitter.com/98k4WHTOYB — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 13, 2020 "Delhiites, your son is going to take oath of Delhi chief minister for the third time. You must come to bless your son. Sunday, February 16, 10 am, Ramlila Maidan," Kejriwal, 51, had tweeted in Hindi. In a near-repeat performance of 2015, the Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party, which was floated in November 2012, retained power with a scintillating win in the just-concluded Delhi Assembly polls, trouncing its main rival BJP and completely decimating the Congress in a keenly-watched battle that took place in the midst of anti-CAA protests. As the AAP bagged 62 out of the 70 seats, leaders cutting across party lines, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi (Congress), Sharad Pawar (NCP), Mamata Banerjee (TMC), Naveen Patnaik (BJD) and MK Stalin (DMK) had congratulated Kejriwal for the victory. For bureaucrat-turned-politician who will assume the post of Delhi chief minister for the third time, the Ramlila Maidan holds special significance as it had served as his battleground during the Anna Hazare-led India Against Corruption movement. Arrangements for other sanitation facilities like mobile toilets, are being done at Ramlila Maidan The ground, where socialist leader Jayaprakash Narayan had addressed a massive gathering during the 'Total Revolution' movement in 1970s, has a capacity of about 1.25 lakh people. In 2015 too, Kejriwal's oath-taking ceremony had taken place at Ramlila Maidan. It was held on February 14, coinciding with the Valentine's Day. In 2013 after his party's first poll victory, the swearing-in ceremony was held at the same venue. The AAP had in 2015 stunned its opponents with a massive win in the assembly polls, clinching 67 seats in the 70-member Delhi Assembly. लुधियाना, पंजाब: लुधियाना के वैक्स म्यूजियम में AAP प्रमुख अरविंद केजरीवाल का स्टैच्यू लगाया गया। pic.twitter.com/o9tUAJkusq — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) February 16, 2020 Wax museum in Ludhiana now has statue of Kejriwal