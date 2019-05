Modi Cabinet 2.0 LIVE: Shah joins cabinet, S Jaishankar sworn in

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, May 30: Narendra Modi has been sworn in as the Prime Minister of India for a second term. He was administered the oath of office at the Rashtrapati Bhavan by President of India, Ram Nath Kovind.

Over 8,000 persons were part of the mega event. Quick Response Teams had been deployed at several crucial spots. Snipers were also deployed atop several important buildings. Over 10,000 security personnel from Delhi Police and paramilitary forces had been deployed.

Smriti Irani who defeated Rahul Gandhi at Amethi has taken oath. Jaishankar was the foreign secretary from January 2015 to January 2018. He has held positions like the high commissioner to Singapore, and ambassador to China and the United States of America. Arjun Munda, Ramesh Pokhriyal have been administered the oath of office. Ramesh Pokhriyal has been sworn in. Earlier former foreign secretary S Jaishankar took oath of office. S Jaishshankar has been administered the oath of office. He is a former foreign secretary of India. Thawar Chand Ghelot is part of the Modi Cabinet again. He was a minister in the previous NDA government. Harsimrat Kaur Badal of the SAD has been administered the oath of office. Ravi Shankar Prasad will also be part of the Modi Cabinet. He has been administered oath of office. Naren Singh Tomar has been sworn into the Modi government. Ram Vilas Paswan has been administered the oath of office. Rajyavardhan Rathore is not being sworn in as a minister today. Nirmala Sitharaman has been administers the oath of office. The others to take include Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah Nitin Gadkari and Sadananda Gowda. Sadananda Gowda has been administers the oath of office. The others to take include Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari. Nitin Gadkari has been administers the oath of office. Earlier Amit Shah was sworn in. Amit Shah takes oath. He is likely to get the finance portfolio. Rajnath Singh takes oath. He was the Home Minister in the previous Modi government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken oath as the Prime Minister of India for the second term. He was sworn in by President of India, Ram Nath Kovind. President Ram Nath Kovind arrives. All set to swear Modi in. First Lady of India Savita Kovind arrives for the ceremony. Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu arrives. Prime Minister arrives at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Sushma Swaraj arrives at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Reports suggest that she may not be part of the Cabinet. Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi arrive for Modi’s swearing-in-ceremony. They wanted only one MP from JDU in the cabinet, so it would have been just a symbolic participation.We informed them that it is alright, we don't need it. It is not a big issue, we are fully in the NDA and not upset at all. There is no confusion, we are all together. Arvind Kejriwal, chief minister of Delhi arrives at Rashtrapati Bhavan ahead of the swearing-in-ceremony. Bihar Chief Minister and JD (U) leader, Nitish Kumar arrives at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Actor Rajanikanth and his wife arrive at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The JD(U) has said that it would not be part of the ministry or Cabinet. However, the party would continue to be part of the NDA. The JD(U) is upset that it got only one berth and felt that it should have been given more. The party had won 17 seats in Bihar. Some of the major omissions include Maneka Gandhi. Rajyavardhan Rathore is said to be on the list. The JD(U) said that being given only one minister’s post is not acceptable to them. Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) pulls out all together after only one of its MPs is made a minister. BJP President Amit Shah arrives at Rashtrapati Bhavan ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony. pic.twitter.com/hRcPVmWZLd — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2019 Amit Shah arrives at Rashtrapati Bhavan Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani arrive at the ceremony. Guests start to fill the Rashtrapati Bhawan Forecourt for today's swearing-in ceremony. The Forecourt is used for the ceremonial reception of visiting Heads of State and Heads of Government as also for the Change of Guard ceremony. Reports say that Rajnath Singh may retain Home Ministry portfolio and Nirmala Sitharaman may retain Defence. Narendra Singh Tomar, who held portfolios of rural development, parliamentary affairs, Panchayati Raj and mines in the previous government, is likely to be re-inducted into the new Narendra Modi cabinet, say reports. Former Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar has also arrived at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg (PM Modi's residence). He is likely to be inducted in the Council of Ministers, according to ANI sources. Former home minister Rajnath Singh congratulates YS Jaganmohan Reddy for taking the oath to the office of Andhra Pradesh CM. Jitu Vaghani, president of BJP's Gujarat unit took to Twitter to congratulate Narendra Modi and Amit Shah for forming a new cabinet. Delhi: Visuals of the area near Rashtrapati Bhavan decorated by Horticulture Department of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC). pic.twitter.com/4AjMJJeMdS — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2019 Visuals of the area near Rashtrapati Bhavan decorated by Horticulture Department of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC). Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP V Muraleedharan has received a call to be part of Narendra Modi's new cabinet. Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP V Muraleedharan has received a call to be part of Narendra Modi's new cabinet. Three-time Lok Sabha member Anurag Thakur, who contested the Lok Sabha polls from his traditional Hamirpur seat and won, is the latest addition to the new cabinet of the Narendra Modi. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis tweeted, "Reached New Delhi to attend the historic swearing-in ceremony of our hon'ble PM-designate Narendra Modi ji and his Council of Ministers at Rashtrapati Bhawan, this evening." He also said, "It is a historic day for India and also for BJP as our nation is all set to experience yet another tenure of development, pro-poor agenda." Jitendra, producer and veteran actor on arrival in Delhi to attend PM Modi's oath taking ceremony said,''It's a historic moment. I'm a big follower of Modi Ji & an ardent fan. I think the country is in a beautiful hands. I am so happy for my countrymen and happy for myself to be here today.'' Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli arrives in Delhi. He will attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's oath ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan, later today. These are the other ministers who have got calls: Renuka Singh Hardeep Puri Shripad Yesso Naik Rattan Lal Kataria President of Kyrgyzstan, Sooronbay Jeenbekov arrives in Delhi. He will attend PM Narendra Modi's oath ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan later today. pic.twitter.com/W9TELh12Ma — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2019 President of Kyrgyzstan, Sooronbay Jeenbekov arrives in Delhi. He will attend PM Narendra Modi's oath ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan later today. Here are the others who are likely to get portfolios in PM Modi's cabinet Subrata Pathak, Sanjay Dhotre, Narender Singh Tomar, Debasree Choudhary, Jitendra Singh, Kiren Rijiju, Purushotam Rupala, Rao Inderjit, Sadhvi, Niranjan Jyoti, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, V K Singh, Mansukh Vasava, Dharmendra Pradhan and Agatha Sangma In a surprising move, the names of JP Nadda and Maneka Gandhi are the most glaring omissions in the list so far. Debasree Chaudhuri, BJP MP from Raiganj, West Bengal said,''I am feeling very good, I was expecting the phone call. Upcoming assembly election will be one-sided because TMC will not exist. Their MLAs & Councillors are joining BJP. TMC will not be able to do anything in next election. BJP will form the government there. We will finish them in 5-6 months.'' Telangana CM KC Rao at Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's oath ceremony said,''He is a young leader, he has a big responsibility, only with mutual understanding between the two Telugu states the people can be developed. Jagan should continue as the chief minister for 3-4 terms.'' Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has arrived at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, the Prime Minister's residence. The party’s lone MP in the Lok Sabha, OP Ravindranath Kumar, the son of Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam, makes it to the Narendra Modi’s second cabinet and received a phone call informing him of the same on Thursday morning. BJP Ramesh Pokhriyal said,''I received a phone call from party president Amit Shah Ji, he asked me to be present for the meeting with the prime minister today evening. He also asked me to be present at the oath ceremony.'' Santosh Gangwar, BJP on reports that he is likely to be appointed as Pro-tem Speaker of 17th Lok Sabha said,''I can't be the Pro-tem Speaker after becoming a Minister. Someone else will get that post. I will carry out whatever responsibility will be given to me.'' Anupam Kher, to attend PM Modi's oath ceremony today said,''It feels good to be a part of a historic event. Development was the focus for this Lok Sabha elections. As citizens of the country, it is time for us to also make our contribution to the country.'' Bhubaneswar: Newly elected MLAs take oath at Odisha Legislative Assembly. pic.twitter.com/lfdndSbcVa — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2019 Meanwhile, in Bhubaneswar, newly elected MLAs take oath at Odisha Legislative Assembly. BJP leader Niranjan Jyoti said,''I have received a phone call from the party president. I express my gratitude to the prime minister for including me in his team.'' Gave our respects to Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji at Atal Smarak this morning.



Whether inviting kin of slain party workers in WB or unfairly targeted SM activists from Karnataka or remembering doyens of party, PM @narendramodi teaches us at every step



With our leader MP @mepratap pic.twitter.com/rVxx3KL2qn — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) May 30, 2019 Tejasvi Surya also visited Atal Bihari Vajpayee's memorial in Delhi It can be recalled that Former President Pranab Mukherjee administered the oath of office to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 26, 2014. Congress president Rahul Gandhi congratulates Jaganmohan Reddy after he took oath as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh. Chandru Naik,an Auto Driver offers free rides to people in Bhatkal, Karnataka says, I'm extremely happy that Prime Minsiter @NarendraModi is taking the oath again, he speaks for all. I will offer free rides until the swearing-in ceremony of Modi ji.#ModiSarkar #modicabinet pic.twitter.com/nG3WLMG2Yy — Chowkidar BJPBUZZ🇮🇳 (@BJPBUZZ) May 29, 2019 Auto driver offers free rides to celebrate Modi's swearing-in Ram Vilas Paswan is also said to have received a call. His Lok Janshakti Party had fought and won on six seats in Bihar, in alliance with the Janata Dal(United) and BJP. Dharemendra Pradhan and V K Singh are also likely to get a cabinet berth. Shiv Sena's Arwind Sawant and Santosh Gangwar are also said to have received calls. Arjun Ram Meghwal, BJP said,'' I thank the PM & Amit Shah ji for showing trust in me. I thank them on behalf of the people of Bikaner. PM's vision will be significant for India. He had said that we want to remove our tag of developing nation & make India a developed nation.'' BJP leaders Santosh Gangwar, Jitendra Singh and Nityanand Rai to meet PM Narendra Modi at 4:30 PM today at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. Film director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra said,'' It's a very important day for India & the people of the country. I am extremely fortunate to be a part of this ceremony. We should not have false expectation from anybody or ourselves. We should keep doing our job putting right foot forward.'' Nitin Gadkari to meet PM Narendra Modi at 4:30 PM today at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg According to reports, BS Yeddyurappa's son BY Raghavendra, Umesh Jadhav who defeated Congress veteran leader Mallikarjun Kharge and GM Siddeshwara are in the contention BJP leader Mansukh Lal Mandaviya to take oath. "Narendra Modi ji and Amit Shah ji have shown trust in me once again and invited me to be a part of this government. I am grateful to both of them. Mandaviya had served as MoS for Ministry of Road Transport & Highways and Shipping. Ahead of the grand swearing-in ceremony of the Modi Sarkar 2.0, below mentioned are the ministers who have got a call from PMO and are likely to be a minister in the new government. Rajnath Singh, Piyush Goyal, Prakash Javadekar, Sadananda Gowda, Suresh Angadi, Nityanand Rai, Krishnapal Gujar , Kailash Choudhary, Arjun Meghwal, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Nirmala Sitharaman, Babul Supriyo, Prahlad Joshi, Arvind Sawant, RCP Singh and Harsimrat Kaud Badal. DV Sadananda Gowda, BJP said,''I received a call from Amit Shah. He said that I should be there at home office of PM at 5 o'clock and swearing-in ceremony at 7 o'clock. At 5 o'clock PM will have tea with cabinet&other ministerial colleagues and then we'll go to Rashtrapati Bhavan to take oath.'' Family members of Sudip Biswas, one of the CRPF personnel who lost his life in Pulwama terror attack (February 14) arrive in Delhi to attend PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony. His mother says,"We have been invited to attend the event. Despite being in sorrow we have come here." pic.twitter.com/t8mx1N3QYn — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2019 Family members of Sudip Biswas, one of the CRPF personnel who lost his life in Pulwama terror attack (February 14) arrive in Delhi to attend PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony. His mother says,"We have been invited to attend the event. Despite being in sorrow we have come here." Babul Supriyo, Prakash Javedkar, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Piyush Goyal, Nirmala Sitharaman and a host of other BJP leaders have received Amit Shah's call informing them that they will be a part of the new govt. BJP leaders DV Sadananda Gowda and Giriraj Singh to meet PM Narendra Modi at 4:30 PM today at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. BJP leaders Piyush Goyal and Bhupender Yadav at party president Amit Shah's residence in Delhi. Smriti Irani, who defeated Congress president Rahul Gandhi in his home turf Amethi, has also received a call from Amit Shah regarding her being part of the new Modi Cabinet. Earlier, Smriti Irani held the textiles ministry. BJP leaders Dharmendra Pradhan and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi to meet PM Narendra Modi at 4:30 PM today at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP from Bathinda, Harsimrat Kaur Badal and BJP MP from Asansol, Babul Supriyo to take oath as ministers, today evening. Meanwhile, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, in Vijayawada. Madhur Verma, DCP, New Delhi said,''Delhi Police have made elaborate arrangements for PM's swearing-in ceremony. Today we have three-layer security arrangements, the first layer is of VIP security as well as Rashtrapati Bhawan, followed by a layer of Delhi Police.'' ''The third layer will comprise of paramilitary forces. Apart from security arrangments we have coordinated arrangement with traffic also. Around 8,000 to 10,000 police personnel along with traffic personnel have been deployed,'' he said. NDA partners JD(U) and Shiv Sena to get one Cabinet berth each in the Modi government. Telanagana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao has arrived in Vijayawada for YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's swearing-in ceremony today. Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut flies down to Delhi to attend Narendra Modi's swearing-in-ceremony Republican Party of India leader, Ramdas Athawale said,''I believe that Modi Ji will consider me to be a minister.I'm hopeful of getting a phone call regarding it today.Names of Ram Vilas Paswan,Anupriya Patel and Arvind Sawant have come, I think I will also get a chance to serve the nation.'' Andhra Pradesh: DMK President MK Stalin and Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao present at the swearing-in ceremony of CM designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, in Vijayawada. pic.twitter.com/1UBgWEhX5x — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2019 Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh, DMK President MK Stalin and Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao present at the swearing-in ceremony of CM designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, in Vijayawada. The Ministers who will take oath this evening will meet PM Narendra Modi at 4:30 PM today at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. President of Sri Lanka, Maithripala Sirisena, arrives in Delhi. He will attend PM Narendra Modi's oath ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan later today. pic.twitter.com/TRgofyPxZx — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2019 President of Sri Lanka, Maithripala Sirisena, arrives in Delhi. Delhi Traffic Police: Movement of general public to be closed at Rajpath (from Vijay Chowk to Rashtrapati Bhawan), Vijay Chowk and adjoining areas including North & South fountain, South Avenue, North Avenue, Dara Shikoh Road, Church Road between 4 PM to 9 PM today. President of Myanmar, U Win Myint, arrives in Delhi. He will attend PM Narendra Modi's oath ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan later today. DMK president M K Stalin has not been invited for Narendra Modi's swearing-in as Prime Minister, while all MPs from Tamil Nadu, including the 20 DMK representatives have got the invitation. Harsimrat Kaur Badal of BJP's ally partner in Punjab - Shiromani Akali Dal - is likely to be given a ministerial berth. Badal was also the Union Cabinet Minister of Food Processing in the 16th Lok Sabha. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh chief minister-elect Jagan Mohan Reddy will take oath at an event on Thursday afternoon. Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Digvijaya Singh congratulates PM Narendra Modi ahead of his swearing-in ceremony. Digvijaya says, "Hope PM Modi honours the Constitution like he bowed before it at the Parliament Central Hall." Thailand's Special Envoy Grisada Boonrac arrives in Delhi to take part in PM Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony today. Thailand's Ambassador to India, Chutintorn Gongsakdi says, "We have come to celebrate India's vibrant and resilient democracy." BJP West Bengal unit president Dilip Ghosh says that CM Mamata Banerjee took the decision to not attend the oath ceremony because she can't "face the family members of those who were killed due to political violence". "People have given a mandate against the political killings in the state,"Ghosh says. Delhi: Family members of 54 BJP workers who were killed in political violence in West Bengal, arrive in Delhi to take part in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's oath ceremony today. pic.twitter.com/dDE6b2A3Ql — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2019 Family members of 54 BJP workers who were killed in political violence in West Bengal, arrive in Delhi to take part in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's oath ceremony today. A meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah is underway at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg (LKM). #WATCH Varanasi: Hindustani classical singer Pandit Chhannulal Mishra sings a 'Badhaiya' for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His swearing-in ceremony will take place later today. pic.twitter.com/n6X8LVAq1j — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 30, 2019 Hindustani classical singer Pandit Chhannulal Mishra sings a 'Badhaiya' for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His swearing-in ceremony will take place later today. Congress leader and Punjab CM Amarinder Singh says he will not be attending PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony. BJP president Amit Shah has reached Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg to hold discussion ahead of the swearing-in ceremony in the evening. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said,'' ne leader from Shiv Sena will take oath as a minister. Uddhav ji has given Arvind Sawant's name, he will take oath as a minister.'' Preparations for celebrations have already started at BJP president Amit Shah's residence. Shamianas (tents) have been erected ahead of the swearing-in ceremony. Former sprinter P T Usha, cricketers Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble, Javagal Srinath, Harbhajan Singh, badminton ace Saina Nehwal, badminton coach Pulella Gopichand and gymnast Dipa Karmakar are among the sports personalities invited to the ceremony, reported PTI. Bareilly BJP MP Santosh Gangwar will serve Pro-tem Speaker for the 17th Lok Sabha. He will administer the oath to all new MPs, including PM Modi. Oath taking ceremonies are extravagant affairs and according to a report by Economic Times, following high tea, the guests will be served light dinner after the ceremony. The Modi government will accommodate all its allies in the new dispensation. While a bulk of the ministers would be from the BJP, the allies would have one minister each. Sanjay Raut of the Shiv Sena said that it had been decided that there would be one minister each from each ally. India is proud of all those brave men and women martyred in the line of duty.



Paid tributes to our brave soldiers at the Rashtriya Samar Smarak.



Our Government will leave no stone unturned to safeguard India’s unity and integrity. National security is our priority. pic.twitter.com/jMR2tGOJDH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 30, 2019 Ahead of his swearing-in in the evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the National War Memorial. He said, "India is proud of all those brave men and women martyred in the line of duty. Paid tributes to our brave soldiers at the Rashtriya Samar Smarak. Our Government will leave no stone unturned to safeguard India’s unity and integrity. National security is our priority." The focus will also be on whether Arun Jaitley will be given the Ministry of Finance despite his request that he be kept from a ministerial berth. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will not attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's oath taking ceremony today. Navneet Kaur Rana, Member of Parliament from Amravati, Maharashtra arrives in Delhi for swearing-in: "I am excited to take part in PM Modi's oath ceremony. A number of youngsters have been elected this time, they will bring with them a new vision." Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will not attend the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi as prime minister on May 30 (Thursday), CMO officials have confirmed. The Shiv Sena has confirmed that Arvind Sawant, its MP from Mumbai South will be part of the Union Cabinet. This will be the sixth time a prime minister takes oath on the forecourt instead of Rashtrapati Bhavan's Durbar Hall. Congress President Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, besides former prime minister Manmohan Singh, will be attending the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday evening at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, reported PTI. For PM's swearing-in, a record number of 8,000 guests are likely to attend. In 2014, approximately 5,000 people attended the ceremony. Foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale received Prime Minister of Bhutan, Lotay Tshering. He is in Delhi to attend the swearing-in-ceremonyt #WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute at the National War Memorial in Delhi. Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat, Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba and Vice Chief of Air Force Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria also present. pic.twitter.com/Pr4Vs5XLQQ — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2019 Modi pays tribute at the National War Memorial. He was accompanied by Army Chief General Bipin Rawat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah pay tribute at Sadaiv Atal Samadhi, the memorial of late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Delhi has turned into a fortress ahead of Modi’s swearing-in-ceremony. A host of dignioare set to attend the function. Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a marathon meeting with BJP president Amit Shah as he gave final touches to the shape of his government, which is likely to have representation from most allies and showcase the party's newfound strength in different regions. NDA ally JD(U) is likely to get two portfolios in the Narendra Modi led government. The party is expected to get one Cabinet rank and a minister for state. If Shah joins the Modi cabinet, he is likely to get one of the four major portfolios - finance, home, defence or external affairs. The BJP has refrained from making any official comment about the likely members of the government, with its leaders insisting that it is the Prime Minister's prerogative. Lok Janshakti Party will be represented by its president Ram Vilas Paswan. The LJP had passed a resolution naming him as the representative in the government. The Shiv Sena has confirmed that Arvind Sawant, its MP from Mumbai South will be part of the Union Cabinet. He will replace Anant Geete, who had lost the elections from the Raigad seat. Sukhbir Badal of the Shiromani Akali Dal is likely to replace his wife Harsimrat Kaul. Another MP to feature once again in the government is Anupriya Patel of the Apna Dal (S). Narendra Modi will pay tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the Atal Smriti ahead of his swearing-in-ceremony. The BJP’s Piyush Goyal, Amit Shah and Giriraj Singh among others too would pay tribute. Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Prime Minister of Mauritius has arrived at Delhi. He will attend the swearing-in-ceremony of Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister later today. A Times Now report suggests that RS Prasad and Prakash Javadekar could be among those who take oath tomorrow. Reports say that Amit Shah is keen to hold on to the post of BJP president. On the eve of his swearing-in for a second term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a marathon meeting with BJP president Amit Shah as he gave final touches to the shape of his government, which is likely to have representation from most allies and showcase the party's newfound strength in different regions. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's decision to opt out on health grounds has fuelled speculation about who will get the coveted portfolio with Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, who filled in for Jaitley and presented the populist pre-election budget, being seen as a key contender. There is also a buzz about Shah, who has been elected to Lok Sabha from Gandhinagar and is a key architect of his party's landslide win, joining the government. If Shah joins the Modi cabinet, he is likely to get one of the four major portfolios; finance, home, defence or external affairs.