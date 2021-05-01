YouTube
    Highlights: Himanta Biswa Sarma takes oath as Assam CM; 13 ministers inducted into new cabinet

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, May 10: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Himant Biswa Sarma was on Monday sworn-in as the new chief minister of Assam, a day after he was elected "unanimously" as the leader of the BJP's legislature party in the state. Sarma, who was administered oath of office by Assam governor Jagdish Mukhi in Guwahati, is the 15th chief minister of the northeastern state.

    Swearing-in ceremony LIVE: Himanta Biswa Sarma takes oath as Assam CM

    Newest First Oldest First
    12:58 PM, 10 May
    Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's 13 cabinet ministers also take the oath
    12:14 PM, 10 May
    Himanta Biswa Sarma takes oath as the Chief Minister of Assam. He is being administered the oath by Governor Jagdish Mukhi. BJP national president JP Nadda and other leaders present at the ceremony.
    11:22 AM, 10 May
    Altogether 43 ministers, including 19 ministers of state, took oath at the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata in presence of party supremo Mamata Banerjee. They were sworn in by Governor Gagdeep Dhankhar.
    Political Heavyweights
    Kanyakumari
    Vijayakumar V
    INC
    Radhakrishnan P
    BJP
    Vs
    Tamilnadu Vijay Vasanth of the Congress wins against his rival Senior BJP leader and former union minister Pon Radhakrishnan
    11:14 AM, 10 May
    Kolkata: 43 TMC leaders sworn-in as ministers in West Bengal cabinet
    11:13 AM, 10 May
    West Bengal
    The swearing-in ceremony of Mamata Banerjee's cabinet to begin at Raj Bhavan shortly
    Political Heavyweights
    Pandharpur
    Autade Samadhan Mahadev
    BJP
    Bhalke Bhagirath Bharat
    NCP
    Vs
    Maharashtra BJP's Autade Samadhan Mahadev registered victory over Congress candidate in a close fight in Maharashtra, Pandharpur bypoll.
    11:13 AM, 10 May
    Assam
    Chief Minister-designate Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Doul Gobinda Temple and Kamakhya Temple today before the swearing-in ceremony
    9:38 AM, 10 May
    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will undertake an exercise to expand her Cabinet today. As many as 43 ministers will join the Trinamool Congress government in the state. Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will administer the oath of office and secrecy to all the new ministers at a low-key ceremony at Raj Bhavan.
    Political Heavyweights
    Ranipettai
    Gandhi
    DMK
    Sugumar
    AIADMK
    Vs
    Tamilnadu DMK leader Gandhi wins from Ranipettai
    9:35 AM, 10 May
    Himanta Biswa Sarma, the face of the BJP in Northeast India, will be sworn in on Monday as the 15th Chief Minister of Assam.
    4:18 PM, 7 May
    Tamil Nadu
    Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday congratulated DMK chief M K Stalin, who led his party to a huge victory in the Assembly polls,on taking oath as thenew Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.
    Political Heavyweights
    Thondamuthur
    Velumani
    AIADMK
    Karthikeya Sivasenapathi
    DMK
    Vs
    Tamilnadu For the third time in a row, Tamil Nadu Minister for Municipal Administration and AIADMK strongman SP Velumani has won the Assembly elections from the Thondamuthur constituency in Coimbatore district.
    1:27 PM, 7 May
    Puducherry
    All India NR Congress (AINRC) president N Rangasamy takes oath as the Chief Minister of Puducherry.
    1:04 PM, 7 May
    Tamil Nadu
    Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has signed an order to provide Rs 4000 to each family as Corona relief. First installment of Rs 2000 will be provided in the month of May.
    Political Heavyweights
    Tuticorin
    Geetha Jeevan
    DMK
    Vijayaseelan
    TMC
    Vs
    Tamilnadu Geetha Jeevan wins from Tuticorin
    12:36 PM, 7 May
    Tamil Nadu
    Congratulations to Thiru MK Stalin on being sworn-in as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister: PM Narendra Modi
    12:07 PM, 7 May
    A Namachivayam elected as floor leader of Bharatiya Janata Party in Puducherry Assembly.
    11:01 AM, 7 May
    The swearing in of other ministers, including those from BJP willtake place in the next few days.
    11:01 AM, 7 May
    Puducherry
    Rangasamy alone would be inducted as Chief Minister on Friday although he would be heading an NDA dispensation which has the BJP as the other constituent.
    10:40 AM, 7 May
    AINRC Chief N Rangasamy will be sworn in as Chief Minister of Union Territory of Puducherry at a brief ceremony here on Friday.
    9:52 AM, 7 May
    Congress's P Chidambaram, MDMK chief Vaiko and top state officials took part in the ceremony.
    9:38 AM, 7 May
    Former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, Stalin's son Udhayanidhi and other notable members were present at the ceremony.
    9:37 AM, 7 May
    Along with him, 33 Cabinet colleagues were also sworn in by Governor Banwarilal Purohit.
    9:20 AM, 7 May
    DMK leader Durai Murugan takes oath as Tamil Nadu Minister for Water Resources.
    9:15 AM, 7 May
    He is being administered the oath by Governor Banwarilal Purohit
    9:13 AM, 7 May
    Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin was sworn in today as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.
    9:03 AM, 7 May
    Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin to take oath as Tamil Nadu chief minister shortly
    8:54 AM, 7 May
    Stalin's cabinet features only two women Geetha Jeevan and Kayalvizhi Selvaraj.
    8:51 AM, 7 May
    The list of ministers released by the government does not include Chepauk MLA and Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi
    8:48 AM, 7 May
    Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi will be the Minister for School Education.
    8:44 AM, 7 May
    Palanivel Thiagarajan (PTR) will be the Minister for Finance.
    8:33 AM, 7 May
    Former Chennai Mayor Ma Subramanian will be the Minister for Medical and Family Welfare
    8:19 AM, 7 May
    Many former ministers have been inducted into the Stalin-led cabinet with some of them being given different portfolios this time around.
    8:03 AM, 7 May
    Tamil Nadu
    Stalin will hold key portfolios of Police and Home, among others.
