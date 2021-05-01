Highlights: Himanta Biswa Sarma takes oath as Assam CM; 13 ministers inducted into new cabinet
New Delhi, May 10: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Himant Biswa Sarma was on Monday sworn-in as the new chief minister of Assam, a day after he was elected "unanimously" as the leader of the BJP's legislature party in the state. Sarma, who was administered oath of office by Assam governor Jagdish Mukhi in Guwahati, is the 15th chief minister of the northeastern state.
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's 13 cabinet ministers also take the oath. pic.twitter.com/JeV8LF4ls4— ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2021
Himanta Biswa Sarma takes oath as the Chief Minister of Assam. He is being administered the oath by Governor Jagdish Mukhi. BJP national president JP Nadda and other leaders present at the ceremony. pic.twitter.com/1bZQVPlWsd— ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2021
Assam: Chief Minister-designate Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Doul Gobinda Temple and Kamakhya Temple today before the swearing-in ceremony#Guwahati pic.twitter.com/zvDjy2WtlY— ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2021