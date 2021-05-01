Highlights: Himanta Biswa Sarma takes oath as Assam CM; 13 ministers inducted into new cabinet

Puducherry

In the union territory of Puducherry, the former Chief Minister N Rangaswamy led All India NR Congress-BJP alliance and Congress-DMK combine are the key contenders for power. Exit polls have predicted a win for the front led by Rangaswamy. As many as 1,382 personnel would be deployed for counting of votes in the whole of the UT while about 400 police personnel shall be on security duties.