Swearing-in ceremony: Cong invites Raman Singh, Ajit Jogi for Bhupesh Baghel’s oath taking ceremony

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 17: Days after Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh elected them with a majority, Congress' Ashok Gehlot took oath as 12th chief minister of Rajasthan. Sachin Pilot was sworn in as the Deputy CM of Rajasthan.

Other two CM-designates, Kamal Nath and Bhupesh Baghel will take oaths in their respective states. Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be attending the swearing-in ceremonies of the CMs.

The day kicked-off with the oath-taking ceremony of Ashok Gehlot as Rajasthan CM and Sachin Pilot as Deputy CM at 10.15 am at Jaipur's Albert Hall ground. This will be followed by swearing-in of Kamal Nath at Bhopal's Jamburi Maidan at 1.15 pm. Bhupesh Baghel will be sworn-in as Chhattisgarh CM at 4.30 pm at Government Science College ground in Raipur.

Former Chief Minister of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje congratulated Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot.

The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah has taken to Twitter to wish Kamal Nath, Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel who will take oath as chief ministers of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan respectively today.

The Congress was elected with a sizeable majority in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh in the recently concluded Assembly elections. It bagged 99 seats in Rajasthan against BJP's 73. In the 230 seater Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Congress won 114 seats. In Chhattisgarh, Congress won 68 seats against BJP's 15.