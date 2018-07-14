Swatantra Dev Singh likely to become the new UP BJP president

Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party is expected to get a new party president as state transport minister Swatantra Dev Singh. Mahendra Nath Pandey is expected to be relieved from the responsibility of state president and may be sent to Sikkim as the new governor of the state.

Swatantra Dev Singh was born in Mirzapur but has been working in Jalaun district in the Bundelkhand region of the state, so by appointing a person from the Bundelkhand the neglected area of the state will not only be taken care off but will also be mobilized.

Sources in the BJP said that the incumbent state BJP president was unable to cope with the working of the leadership of the party and Uttar Pradesh being the most important state in the country for 2019 elections.

Sources said that BJP president Amit Shah would take care of Uttar Pradesh himself as he did during the last general election when he was general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh. The PM is also focusing more in the Uttar Pradesh but the party was not getting the expected support from the organization so it decided to chose for a hands on man who can work for the organization in a better way. OBC background of Swatantra Deo Singh will help him connect to the community helping the BJP in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.